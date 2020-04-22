Airport Drive board, restaurants launch takeout discounts

Locally owned establishments have been suffering all around the country since social-distancing and stay-at-home orders were handed down.
But the Board of Trustees in the village of Airport Drive has come up with a plan to try to boost its local economy during these tough times.
Several restaurants in Airport Drive are offering customers a chance to save $10 off a meal valued at more than $10 over the next several weeks in the hope of generating more revenue for their establishments and for surrounding businesses as well.
The discount is only available for curbside, drive-thru or takeout orders — not delivery — and customers must mention the advertisement when ordering or before paying for the meal.
“We hope this drives people out to the village so they can see what other businesses we have out there,” said Reed Thompson, a member of the village board. “We hope that it not only boosts the local restaurant for the day but the other local businesses as well.”
El Charro, The Meat’N Place, Babe’s Drive In, Butcher’s Block and Woody’s Smokehouse are participating, with each restaurant offering the discount on its own designated day of the week.
“Hopefully, what’s going to happen in my eyes is it's going to bring a new traffic flow out to the village that normally may not be going to that end of town,” said Jack Lassiter, owner and operator of Babe’s. “You need to always look at local shops, restaurants or independently owned businesses because they are the backbone of the local economy. ... Our customers are already amazing with that, and they know when you are looking for someone to sponsor your kids’ baseball team or if you are trying to raise money for a benefit if a family member has cancer, (local businesses) are the types of places that give back for those events.”
El Charro will offer the discount on Thursdays beginning Thursday, with follow-up dates on April 30 and May 7. The Meat’N Place discount is scheduled to begin Friday with follow-up dates of May 1 and May 8. Babe’s discount begins on Saturday, with follow-up dates of May 2 and May 9. Butcher’s Block’s discount starts on Tuesday and will have follow-up dates on May 5 and May 12. Woody’s Smokehouse’s discount day starts on Wednesday and will follow up with discount days on May 6 and May 13.
A full schedule of the restaurants and their contact information can be found at airportdrivemo.com.
The number of discounts available is limited. Each restaurant is entitled to 750 $10 discount vouchers, for a total of $7,500. The discount will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If the restaurant uses its 750 vouchers by the end of the second day planned to offer the discount, for example, there will not be a discount available on the third day.
Also of note, board members say, the discount is aimed at essential workers who are already out and about. Board members say they don't want nonessential people violating stay-at-home orders to take advantage of the discount.
Every restaurant that gives a $10 discount to a customer is asked to save the receipt and submit it to the village's Economic Stimulus Committee for verification. Once the committee approves it, it will reimburse the restaurants from a village board reserve fund.
Cheryl Ramos, owner and operator of Butcher's Block, said she believes new patrons will be impressed with amenities and services in Airport Drive.
“I also believe they will become regular customers when they see what the area has to offer," she said.
