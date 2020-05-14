After the success of its first promotion that offered discounts at local restaurants, Airport Drive's board of trustees has come up with a new promotion to encourage consumers to visit other businesses in the area.
The promotion is set up as a bingo game, with the names or logos of local businesses in place of the numbers. Customers can pick up four versions of the bingo cards at most of the 27 participating businesses. Each time a customer makes a purchase from a business, the customer keeps the receipt and mark off the business on the bingo board.
“We are just trying to help the businesses that are struggling,” said Reed Thompson, a member of the village board. “Dealing with the stay-at-home orders and the continued social distancing, we are just trying to give back where it's needed. ... We have heard nothing but positive things about our last promotion, and we thought this was another great idea to continue to help our local businesses.”
A customer who gets a bingo brings the receipts and the bingo board to the Airport Drive Municipal Building at 25150 Demott Drive during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Once the bingo has been confirmed, customers will get to draw randomly from a basket for a $20 gift card to use at one of the local businesses. A customer who gets a blackout, which is marking off an entire board with purchases, will get to randomly draw five $20 gift cards.
Each household is limited to one bingo and one blackout. The promotion runs through June 30. All bingo boards, with receipts, must be turned in by noon July 3.
“The thought of this was with the first promotion, it gave customers a chance to come out and visit the restaurants and see what other local businesses we have,” Thompson said. “Now, they can visit and shop at the other local businesses, and we gave them an incentive to do so with this new promotion.”
The plan behind the promotion is getting new customers out to Airport Drive businesses, helping to jump-start the local economy as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Several local business operators, including Bob Wolfe, who owns Always Buying Books, believe the promotion is a great opportunity for consumers.
“It is a great community,” Wolfe said. “We really have some strong businesses out here. ... There are a lot of very unique businesses out here. I have the bookstore, and we have restaurants, grocery stores, antique malls, health food stores — it's very unique. It’s like a little city in itself.”
To subsidize the promotion, the village board withdrew from the same reserve fund used in the last promotion to initially purchase 25 $20 gift cards from each participating business. There is still funding available for the board to purchase more gift cards from local businesses if it runs out before the promotion ends.
“We appreciate everything the village’s board of trustees members are doing,” Wolfe said. “They are working with us, and they are working for us. We couldn’t ask for a better bunch. ... It shows that they want to support the local businesses and are open for more growth. They are on our side.”
For more details and rules, visit www.airportdrivemo.com.
