Federal grants are on their way to the Joplin Regional Airport and other area airports to help them maintain operations and replace revenue lost as a result of limited travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Seventy-five Missouri airports will receive a total of nearly $152.5 million from an airport program that is part of the federal coronavirus relief bill, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a statement.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments, according to Chao's statement.
Locally, the Joplin Regional Airport is to receive $1,164,636, according to information released by the federal transportation department.
Airport Manager Steve Stockam said he could not yet discuss how that money is to be applied to costs at the Joplin airport because the full details of the grant program have not yet been supplied.
There was a telephone conference with Missouri airport officials on Tuesday in which they were informed that grants are to be available, said Stockam and Rachel Holcomb, director of development services for the city of Neosho. That city's Hugh Robinson Airport, like many other rural Missouri airports, will receive $30,000, the transportation department reported.
Though Holcomb didn't have specific revenue numbers for the Neosho airport in hand, she said fuel sales are down from a year ago because of curtailed flights during the pandemic.
Stockam said Joplin still has two flights most days to Dallas, with passenger numbers ranging from most flights from five to 10. A flight on Monday morning had 12, he said. Flights to Chicago are temporarily suspended.
"We were going great until March 15," Stockam said. That's when Missouri started having COVID-19 cases and business travel plunged, according to a March report of airport flights and passengers.
Other area recipients of the grants are airports at Aurora, Monett, Nevada and Lamar in Missouri, as well as the Miami and Grove in Oklahoma. All of those will receive $30,000 each; Cassville, $20,000; and the Pittsburg, Kansas, airport, $69,000.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. and a member of the Senate Commerce and Appropriations Committees, said that the local cost-share requirement for grants has been eliminated for the airport program.
"Air travel is down an estimated 96%, leaving Missouri airports with huge losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Blunt said in a statement. "This grant funding will provide immediate support to help sustain airports through this public health emergency. It’s important for these airport to be able to accommodate emergency travel now and be back at full capacity when regular travel resumes."
