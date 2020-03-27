WEBB CITY, Mo. — Even though summer is still more than two months away, the Webb City Farmers Market launched its summer feeding program early to help bridge the hunger gap in the community while school is out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most Jasper County school districts are closed through at least April 24, and area districts and churches have been feeding children amid the closures. Rachael Lynch, market manager, said those groups have been doing a good job providing meals to students on weekdays, and market officials wanted to lend a helping hand to fill the hunger gap on weekends.
The market for several years has distributed free kids' meals as part of its summer feeding program. With no end in sight to the coronavirus outbreak, Lynch said market officials believe it was in the community’s best interest to start the program early.
Early funding was approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which allows community groups to serve meals to children who otherwise may go hungry or lack adequate nutrition over the summer. Lynch said the farmers market is in its sixth year for its summer meals program.
“The state of Missouri responded very quickly for the need to have that program start early,” she said. “The schools got on board, and then we applied and got the waiver for weekends to become a provider. The state has been 100% cooperative, and we’re very pleased with our DHSS office.”
The market is offering free breakfast and lunch to children from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday in King Jack Park. The meals are offered via a drive-thru service in the parking lot next to the statue at the north entrance of King Jack Park.
"The volunteers and everyone there will be following the safety guidelines recommended by the CDC," said Lynch, referring to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that urge social distancing.
The age requirements are the same as the summer feeding program — ages 1 to 18. There are no residency requirements, and children receiving a meal are encouraged to be in the car at the time of pickup.
“Our vendors, volunteers and management have fallen in love with the summer meals because we love feeding kids fresh, local foods, and the fact that kids are in need of food right now, we need to respond and have to be helpful to our community in any way possible,” Lynch said.
In the summer, the market can serve 65 to 300 meals per day. This is the first weekend for meal distribution, and Lynch said 150 meals will be provided today.
“Our area just exited spring break on Monday, so technically, this is the first weekend that school would have been in session, but it’s not,” she said. “We don’t really have any idea for the numbers to expect, but I think we’ll have a fantastic response. We’re going to aim for that middle marker and have a lot of fun feeding kids really good food.”
In other market business, this weekend will be the last onsite traditional farmers market before organizers launch an online market. Residents without internet access can call in an order. Limited delivery is available for elderly or symptomatic individuals who cannot leave their homes. For more information, call 417-438-5833.
More information
The Webb City Farmers Market will update information and post menus to its Facebook page and website.
The market is also in need of volunteers who can help distribute food on Saturdays and Sundays. Contact: Rachael Lynch at 417-438-5833 or webbcityfm@gmail.com.
