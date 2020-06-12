As the coronavirus continues to spread locally and cases rise in the Four-State Area, two institutions of higher education have announced changes to their upcoming semesters to help curb the virus's spread and to weather the financial impact of the economic downturn.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami has announced the elimination of some of its programs and employee positions.
The college will eliminate its natural resource ecology and management program and its process technology program, both of which have low enrollment, officials say. Courses in those programs will continue to be offered in the short term for currently enrolled students to complete their degrees.
Additionally, seven faculty contracts will not be renewed, and 10 staff members have been notified that their employment will end on June 30. The equestrian team also has been suspended for the 2020-21 season.
“As part of reexamining of our budget, we had to make terribly difficult decisions that affect members of our campus community who have given so much of themselves to our college," NEO President Kyle Stafford said in a statement.
Stafford said in a follow-up interview with the Globe that shrinking state support and economic uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic have necessitated NEO's cuts.
State appropriations have been cut nearly 4% so far this year, while a state reimbursement program for concurrent enrollment tuition and fees hasn't been fully funded. Additionally, enrollment for the summer session at NEO is down about 15%, he said.
The college opted to cut low-productivity programs and faculty and staff positions as opposed to alternate revenue-boosting methods such as raising tuition, Stafford said.
"I think raising tuition right now is not the right way to approach that," he said. "We really felt like we needed to look beyond that and look at how we can reduce our costs. It's not a popular thing to do, but it's the thing we've got to do to try to move forward."
NEO plans a return to in-person classes this fall, and a campus task force is still determining how that will look, Stafford said.
PSU changes
Meanwhile, Pittsburg (Kansas) State University has announced its plans to fully reopen the campus to students, employees and the public on July 7. But the plans come with a change in the fall academic calendar as a safety precaution, officials said.
Face-to-face instruction will resume on Aug. 17. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, officials say the university has:
• Shared with employees a guide for reopening, which will be updated and expanded in coming weeks.
• Asked employees who travel this summer to high-risk areas to quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
• Encouraged employees to stagger times in the office to minimize density, with the goal of fully being back on Aug. 3.
• Purchased masks for all full-time employees and prospective students and parents who visit.
• Produced sneeze guards for high-traffic, public-facing areas and social distancing floor stickers for areas that might have lines or congregating.
• Maintained a thorough cleaning schedule of buildings since March.
As an adjustment to the calendar, fall break has been moved from October to Nov. 23-24, the week of Thanksgiving. Instruction will move online after Thanksgiving. Commencement for fall graduates has been moved to Nov. 20, rather than the second Saturday in December. A separate ceremony for students who graduated this past May, for whom commencement was canceled, is slated for Nov. 21.
“An important factor in reducing transmission and spread is social distancing, particularly after traveling and participating in gatherings, so to reduce this risk among our students, faculty and staff, we chose to alter our academic calendar for the fall,” said Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs, in a statement. “Keeping our campus community safe is our top priority, and making these changes lowers our risk of an outbreak on our campus and in our community.”
