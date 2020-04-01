The Newton County Health Department announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 late Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total up to six.
The department said the case was travel-related and the individual has been in isolation. Their household contacts are also quarantined. Three of the previously confirmed cases have recovered and have been released from isolation, the department said.
There are 1,581 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri and 18 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
