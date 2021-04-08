Area residents are invited to pre-register for a vaccine clinic scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Freeman Health System.
Friday marks the opening of eligibility for all Missouri adults 18 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Those wanting a vaccination can call 417-502-SHOT to register, or pre-register online at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Pre-registration will prompt a return call from a Freeman employee to schedule an appointment.
