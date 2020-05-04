Eight counties in Southwest Missouri will share about $37 million from $2.4 billion provided to the state of Missouri under the federal coronavirus relief bill.
"COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses, and other groups will rely on this funding," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement on Monday regarding the funds.
But how that money will be divided locally is yet unknown, two area presiding county commissioners said.
Jasper County is to receive slightly more than $14.2 million, according to state figures.
"We can't make any plans yet because they haven't given us the structure we are going to use to distribute it," Jasper County Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh said. "That is coming."
He added that it cannot be used to pay for anything that is already in the budget this year.
"Until they tell us what it can used for we don't know," Bartosh said. "We're hoping we get something for the next few days. We already have people asking for it, but we don't know yet what we can spend it on."
Bill Reiboldt, presiding commissioner in Newton County, said that is the status in his county, which is to receive slightly more than $6.8 million.
"We've got to look at all the regulations and make sure everything is done correctly," he said. "I knew there was something coming, and we'd pick up several different things. We are going to be fair and equitable to all our county entities and try to cover everything they've been out," once the county knows how it can be spent.
Under the relief bill, Missouri received approximately $2.4 billion in federal funding, including nearly $173.5 million for St. Louis County and $122.7 million for Jackson County. Counties were to be given a percentage of the remaining funding based on population.
The governor had established an informal working group April 10 led by state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to help make recommendations on the best use of the funding. That information is to be posted online.
"As we work through this process, I want Missourians to know that we will be as transparent as possible," the governor said in a statement. "We hope posting this information in one public place will help Missourians stay up-to-date and feel confident that we are working hard to make every dollar count for the people of this state."
County allocations
• Barry County: $4,198,764.
• Barton County: $1,378,979.
• Dade County: $887,056.
• Jasper County: $14,234,196.
• Lawrence County: $4,499,807.
• McDonald County: $2,679,236.
• Newton County: $6,832,245.
• Vernon County: $2,412,450.
