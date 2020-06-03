After several weeks of following safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Freeman Health System this week has relaxed those restrictions.
For the first time since March 19, more than one person may visit a Freeman patient during regular hours, said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System president and CEO. In cases of overnight patients, however, visiting is still limited to one individual.
“We know how extremely important it is for people in the hospital to have their loved ones with them," Baker said Tuesday. "When you're healing or going through a surgery or an illness, it’s very important that you have the family and friend support. We’re pleased that we’re able to lift that restriction. You want all your loved ones around you as much as you safely can … so we want to be very mindful of patients’ needs to have their loved ones around them. Now patients can have more visitors.
“It just felt like the right time to do it,” she added.
Between March 19 and May 31, visiting hours were restricted to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with one visitor over the age of 18 allowed per patient per day, with no visitors allowed to see recovering COVID-19 patients.
Also suspended this week was the hospital’s screening process that funneled patients and visitors through the hospital’s single main entrance. While adhering to social distancing regulations, visitors were asked pandemic-related questions as their temperature was taken.
“We feel we’re very confident that people will use good judgment about not coming to the hospital to visit a loved one if they’re sick or running a temperature or have been exposed to COVID,” Baker said.
Visitors are still being encouraged to wear masks inside Freeman buildings moving forward, while limiting time spent in public areas within the hospital and also practicing social distancing, Baker said.
One reason hospital officials eased COVID-19-related restrictions is that, over the past three months, people have put off scheduling major surgeries and procedures out of fear of the pandemic.
“We’ve had people who have neglected very essential screenings or cardiac conditions or a whole variety of conditions that can be even more harmful than the risk of COVID,” Baker said. “We have to be able to return to an environment where people can get all their medical issues taken care of because none of these (medical problems) go away just because COVID is here. We want to help ensure everybody that we’ve created a safe environment here.”
Freeman volunteers, who for the most part stayed home over the past several weeks, are now back at work helping others systemwide.
“It was really heartwarming to see two of my long-term friends (and volunteers) at the surgery desk this morning,” Baker said. “They were excited to be back with big smiles on their faces.”
Mercy
While Missouri’s stay-at-home quarantine ended nearly a month ago, visitor restriction policies first implemented on March 18 remain in place throughout Mercy hospital campuses in Joplin and Carthage, and Columbus and Galena in Kansas, as well as at area Mercy clinics.
The restrictions limit patients to one visitor per day, with just parents allowed into specific areas — neonatal intensive care units, for example. And unless they are patients themselves, visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted inside Mercy hospitals or clinics, according to a release on Mercy.net.
“We know it's difficult for our patients and their loved ones to have visitation limited, but we continue to prioritize their health and safety, as well as that of our co-workers, above all else,” said Dr. Eden Esguerra, an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Joplin.
“Unfortunately, the best way to do that is to continue limiting the number of people who come in and out of our doors, particularly as the community largely reopens and the potential for undetected spread increases,” Esguerra said.
But to help keep families connected, Mercy officials have developed both an in-house video chat application and have iPads available to facilitate video visits for those who do not have their own devices, he said.
CoxHealth
On Tuesday, both patients and guests entering the Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Exceptions to this rule are young children and individuals with preexisting breathing difficulties.
Visitors who are 18 or older will continue to be screened upon entry for COVID-19 symptoms, and movement within the hospital will be limited to patient rooms and public restrooms only.
“CoxHealth leadership feels that this direction is important to keeping patients and employees safe, and helps limit the local spread of COVID-19,” a CoxHealth release said.
Ascension Via Christi
The Pittsburg, Kansas-based hospital recently updated its visitor policies to allow hospital patients one adult visitor per day, according to Ascension spokeswoman Michelle Kennedy. No visitor under the age of 18 will be allowed inside a patient's room, however. Special considerations are made for patients on comfort care, palliative care or end-of-life care.
All visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines, and movement about the hospital is limited.
“We believe that including loved ones and caregivers in the healing process enhances our patients’ hospital stay and recovery," the hospital said in a release. "The safety of our patients, visitors and associates will continue to be our focus.”
Integris
At Integris hospitals in Miami and Grove in Oklahoma, visitation policies were updated during the last week of May to allow one adult visitor to be in the room during visiting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Integris officials.
However, no social visitation is allowed, meaning waiting rooms and common areas remain closed to the public.
