Agencies in Joplin and Carthage recently received COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to help combat homelessness, summer learning loss and hunger in their communities amid the pandemic.
The foundation awarded a total of $47,500 last week to support eight agencies, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri and the Carthage Crisis Center. It marked the sixth round of COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants from the foundation and its partners, which recently pledged to donate $1 million in charitable funding to support nonprofit agencies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The first grants were announced April 3, with additional grants each week to support agencies serving vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic. Since the initial $1 million commitment, donors have made gifts of more than $650,000 to the COVID-19 fund. Awards made from the fund now total $685,579 through 76 grants, according to Aaron Scott, the foundation’s director of communications and marketing.
“We had an initial $1 million commitment from CFO, our regional affiliate foundations, the (Louis L. and Julia Dorothy) Coover Charitable Foundation and the Missouri Foundation for Health,” Scott said. “This allowed us to activate a fast-track grant program. It’s primarily targeting the needs related to housing, food insecurity, but also child care for essential employees and those types of projects.”
Scott said the foundation has received well over 200 grant applications totaling more than $5 million since setting up the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund in March.
“The priority is given to grants that fit those needs related to agencies provided services for vulnerable populations that are at greater risk when it comes to the coronavirus,” he said.
Boys & Girls Club
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the Republic Community Foundation and White River Valley Electric Cooperative contributed to the sixth round of grants, which awarded the local Boys & Girls Club with $7,000 for food and education initiatives. The club is tentatively slated to reopen June 1.
Rhonda Gorham, executive director, said the club has been feeding club members and area children dinner an average of 100 meals a day to prevent the youngsters from going hungry during school closures. Students receive meals like enchiladas and chicken Alfredo in a drive-thru service in the club parking lot.
“We didn’t know how long we could keep it up, so this money will be huge,” she said.
A portion of the grant will also go toward educational packets and activities for children to complete during the summer.
The club plans to partner with the area schools to construct curriculum packets for each grade level and provide hands-on tutoring, in addition to the traditional club experience, Gorham said.
Carthage Crisis Center
The Carthage Crisis Center, a nonprofit partner of the Carthage Community Foundation, received a $5,000 grant to support emergency housing for homeless people in the community. Center officials could not be reached for comment Monday.
Process
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis with announcements anticipated weekly for the near future. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like faith and civic agencies. Other COVID-19-related grant programs are listed online. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks does not make grants directly to individuals. For more information, visit https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships.
