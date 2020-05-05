Whether it’s a global health crisis or just an ordinary day on the job, nurses everywhere are being hailed as heroes for the contributions they make to society.
Dr. Robert Stauffer, a cardiologist with Freeman Health System, said even though nurses play an integral role in the medical field, they are often taken for granted.
“Because nobody works harder, really, in a hospital than the nurses that come here every morning ... at 6 a.m., and I’ve heard not one of them complain about it,” Stauffer said during Tuesday’s daily briefing at the hospital. “Some of these are single moms and moms with a bunch of kids and they’re scared — but they’re here. And they’re here without reservation. And I see them doing their jobs all over this hospital. They (and the techs and others in the medical field) are the true heroes around the country.”
Every May 6 through 12, nurses are honored for National Nurses Week, but this year, the American Nurses Association has extended the celebration for the entire month.
Sam Ward, a nurse in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital Joplin, started out in pharmacy but eventually worked his way up to becoming a nurse. He’s now been with Mercy for over five years. Ward said he enjoys the autonomy aspect and how he can affect others.
“I started out not knowing what I wanted to do, and I loved medicine and taking care of people,” Ward said. “With my wife’s help, I finally went into a direction, and this is it. It’s my calling, and I really love what I do.”
As for National Nurses Week, Ward said he likes to stay behind the scenes but that it’s nice to have an annual event that honors them.
“We have an amazing crew here at Mercy and a camaraderie with all the nursing staff,” he said. “It’s not just nurses, but all of the health care workers. We work 12-hour shifts. When one person is swamped with patient loads, we’re always willing to help each other out. … We work as a huge unit, and to me, that’s one of the best parts of this job, being able to work with people who are family and friends to me.”
Ward said aside from the additional precautions with the pandemic, their priorities remain the same — patient safety and offering the best care possible. Over the last few weeks, staff at Mercy received thank-you cards, donations of personal protective equipment and free food from area businesses.
“I feel like we still do the same thing every single day, and that’s our goal,” he said. “We have received thank-you cards, and people have sent us food. It’s been a blessing. Right now, it’s a scary moment for everybody and everyone coming together just makes it that much better during these times.”
Jordan Larimore, a Mercy spokesman, said the hospital has a few plans to honor its nursing staff, including a reception, which has been tentatively moved to June.
Freeman Health System also plans to give back to its nurses this week by delivering treats daily during different shifts.
Chris Lee, a registered nurse at Freeman in Joplin, said the profession has taught him patience and helped open his eyes to different perspectives. Lee said that one of the most significant duties a nurse has is to educate.
“A lot of people probably wouldn’t be taking their medication properly or really have an idea of what they need to do because the physicians aren’t going to have enough time to sit down and explain all that too,” he said. “... It’s important that people know what we do.”
Sarah Carter, a charge nurse in Freeman’s oncology unit in Joplin, has been with the health system for five years. She said she would often play doctor as a child and always knew this was her calling.
“My aunt was a nurse, so I think seeing her do it made me want to,” she said. “I had a doll and toy shots (as a kid).”
When asked how it feels to have a week dedicated to nurses, let alone an entire month, Carter said they’re extremely grateful but noted it takes a team to accomplish what they do.
“We’re all for it, but we all need to share,” she said. “Freeman does a really good job of that because they include the nurse techs and any clinical care. I feel like we’re all part of a team, and I’m not one to take credit for everything. But it’s good to feel appreciated because not everyone notices that or what we go through every day.”
National Nurses Month
Instead of having a week to honor nurses, the American Nurses Association is extending the annual celebration to recognize nurses for all of May. The month is divided as follows:
• Self-care, May 1-9: Use this week to focus on the mental and physical health of you and your colleagues.
• Recognition, May 10-16: Now more than ever, it is important to raise the visibility of the critical work nurses do by honoring nurse heroes, innovators and leaders.
• Professional development, May 17-23: Nurses’ stories are educational, inspirational and healing. Effective storytelling is a vital skill. Learn how to find your storytelling voice. Sign up for the free webinar “Magnifying Your Voice — Use Storytelling to Advance Nursing” by going to anayearofthenurse.org/nurses-month-webinar.
• Community engagement, May 24-31: Help promote nurses’ invaluable contributions by engaging virtually with the community, educating it on what nurses do, and encouraging support of current and future nurses.
