CARTHAGE, Mo. — A likely unprecedented fleet of school buses passed in procession this week from Carthage’s Municipal Park to the home of a fallen friend.
Phillip “Mitch” Brownrigg, 49, a bus driver for the Carthage School District, died Dec. 15 of complications of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, drivers from Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Diamond and Jasper drove their buses past Brownrigg’s home in front of his grieving widow, sons and other family members.
“It’s so heartwarming, I can’t believe it,” said Tiffany Brownrigg, Mitch Brownrigg’s wife. “I know he was loved by so many, but this just confirms it. So many people will see this, and I wish his parents could see this. We will send them a video of this, and they are so proud of him. That a whole community like this would come together and do something for him, that’s really sweet.”
'A team player'
Jeff Fries, director of tansportation for the Carthage School District, said Brownrigg had worked for the district for about three and a half years and had become a big part of the bus driving team.
“Mitch was a great guy, a team player, always willing to help, always willing to go above and beyond for not just his route but to help us out with trips,” Fries said. “He drove a lot of trips, a lot of sports teams. He always took what ever was available.”
Fries said the other bus drivers were shocked and hurt when they learned that one of their own had died, so they brainstormed on how to help themselves as well as the family as they all grieved their loss.
“This was not just COVID," Fries said Wednesday. "You’ve got the loss of a team member. Mitch’s family is having a celebration of life sometime after the first of the year. With Christmas coming up, and of course COVID, we were thinking: How can we help? What can we do? The first thing I thought of was a convoy. Let’s get the buses together, we’ll do a parade of buses by their house and meet with the family. We’ll put together a donation, whatever we can do to help them out before Christmas. I also reached out to some of the area schools, so Diamond is here ... Jasper, Carl Junction and Webb City. They’re helping out and coming in on the convoy, and they’ve also put together a donation as well.”
Fries contacted the Carthage Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to help with traffic on Oak Street and Highway 96. The buses were lined up in the big parking lot at Municipal Park prior to the drive to the Brownrigg home on Jayhawk Road west of Carthage.
Fries estimated that at least 45 buses would participate in the parade.
Bus 61
Fries and Carthage driver trainer Jeff Kasperski drove in bus No. 61, one of the district’s small buses used to carry younger children and special needs children as well as smaller groups of kids. Mitch Brownrigg also drove children to and from the district’s Early Childhood Center.
Tiffany Brownrigg said the bus was new, and her husband hadn’t gotten a chance to drive it before he became ill.
“That is so special to have his bus in our driveway,” Tiffany Brownrigg said. “He was so excited about getting this new bus, but he never got to drive it. It was a new bus that just came in a few weeks ago. He was really excited.”
Kasperski said Mitch Brownrigg was a perfectionist when it came to his job.
“I remember Mitch as being very studious when I was training him,” Kasperski said. “He drove the early childhood students. That’s a lot of concentration, taking care of the little kids and getting them on and off the bus. He always wanted to do things right. He will be sorely missed.”
COVID-19 impact
Tiffany Brownrigg said her husband got pneumonia because of COVID-19 and checked himself into the hospital after his symptoms worsened.
She said he was transferred to Oklahoma State University Medical Center on Dec. 4.
“He just couldn’t get past it,” Tiffany Brownrigg said. “He had a lung disease anyway, and he’d get better one day and then get worse, back and forth. That just took so much out of him.”
Friends and co-workers said Mitch Brownrigg kept in touch with them by text message up until his final few days.
Fries said he spoke to Brownrigg by phone the day before he died.
“He said he wasn’t doing well at all,” Fries said.
Fries said the pandemic has put a lot of stress on the department.
“My department alone has seen a tremendous loss, not just with this death but with the turnover rate,” Fries said. “A lot of people are to the point where they don’t want to be in danger, and we’re directly dealing face to face with a lot of students every day. Some of these buses are 84-passenger buses, so with 60 or 70 kids on the bus, you can imagine the stress.”
Tiffany Brownrigg said even with the risks, her husband wouldn’t have changed jobs with anyone.
“He loved his job, driving the kids around, no matter what age, was the best thing for him,” she said. “He loved kids in general, but being a bus driver was something he wanted to do when our kids were little, but at that time we couldn’t afford for him to take the pay cut. The last few years we were more secure and it was his best job, outside of raising his two sons.”
