Local school leaders hope to return to a normal year this fall, but the fast-spreading delta variant suggests that some COVID-19 safety practices and mitigation efforts aren’t disappearing anytime soon.
Area superintendents say they’re monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region, reviewing state and federal recommendations, and gradually moving forward with back-to-school safety plans. With constantly changing guidance from experts, including the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, they say adaptability will be key as classes begin next month.
“One thing we learned from the last year and a half is that things change a lot and very quickly,” Carl Junction Superintendent Phil Cook said. “We’re four weeks from school starting, and things will be different either four weeks from now for the better or for the worse.”
In Joplin, the school board is committed to offering students a normal academic year with in-person instruction, although guidance from health and education groups changes day by day, Superintendent Melinda Moss said.
“I think it’s extremely fluid,” she said of the district’s COVID-19 approach to the coming year. “This could change in the next five minutes.”
Most COVID-19 restrictions that were in place last year have been relaxed for now, she said. The wearing of masks or face coverings, required last year, is now voluntary and encouraged; it will continue to be required on school buses, per orders from the CDC.
Vaccinations also are voluntary and encouraged, Moss said. The school board recently approved an incentive program to encourage teachers, staff and substitutes to get vaccinated. Vaccine clinics will be offered to employees at a health fair Aug. 6 and to students, with parental consent, at the Joplin High School open house Aug. 18.
Schools will continue to disinfect and sanitize public spaces, but because of evidence that the virus is transmitted primarily through the air and not from surfaces, teachers and students won’t be asked to do the same kind of deep cleaning of their own desks and spaces in classrooms as they had been before.
Moss said adult access to schools likely still will be carefully managed to avoid spreading COVID-19, but she’s hopeful that volunteers for popular programs such as lunch buddies or tutoring could be allowed to return this year.
The district doesn’t plan to return to a split schedule for Joplin High School, implemented for most of last year because of concerns about social distancing in the building, or remote learning in place of in-person learning, Moss said.
Any shifts back to more restrictive measures, which could be necessitated by rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, would be approved by the school board, she said.
“We learned that it’s not ideal for the majority of students,” Moss said of remote learning. “Joplin Schools is committed to keeping our schools as safe as we can for students, and (we are) looking forward to welcoming students back to school and keeping our schools open.”
A virtual option remains in place for families who choose remote learning for their child on a per-semester basis. The deadline for registering for that program for the fall semester is Aug. 6.
Carthage
The Carthage school system is preparing for another pandemic year with updated plans and changes to some safety requirements.
Superintendent Mark Baker recently introduced the district’s new “Tigers Together” plan for the 2021-22 school year. It’s based on what the district used to hold in-person classes for the entire 2020-21 school year, with some tweaks, he said.
“Last year, we had a lot of concerns at this point,” Baker said. “We really didn’t know what to expect. A lot of things were fears of the unknown and fears of the legitimate, and we were trying to work through everything. The plan basically described all the health protocols and what we thought we were going to start the school year with and try to work through the entire school year. Things changed through the year.”
This year’s approach has some changes:
• Cleaning and disinfecting will still be encouraged, but students and staff will no longer be required to wipe down their desks every time they move to or from them.
• Students and staff will be asked to complete their health screenings at home before school starts. The district will no longer take temperatures of everyone who enters a building.
• Masks and face coverings will be optional. Baker said this could change based on spread of the disease and guidance from the CDC.
• Quarantines won’t be automatic for everyone who is exposed to COVID-19. Specifically, individuals could avoid quarantine by wearing a mask correctly and consistently or being vaccinated.
One of the biggest changes this semester is the arrival of the vaccine, which is being offered to adults and children 12 and older in the U.S. State data shows that 22.7% of Jasper County outside of Joplin is fully vaccinated. The delta variant’s recent arrival to the Midwest has been impacting younger and unvaccinated people.
“COVID is not over. No matter what side of the street you’re on, COVID is still around,” Baker said.
Carl Junction
Other districts are still in the process of evaluating back-to-school safety plans. Cook, the Carl Junction superintendent, said his school district will finalize its plans by the second week of August.
“We want to make sure to give our parents, community and kids the opportunity to prepare, but it’s much different than it was last year because it was completely new to everyone,” Cook said. “This year’s not new. We’re not trying to re-create something that we’ve already done.”
The district last year offered both in-person and virtual learning; a majority of students attended school five days a week. Masks were also worn when students couldn’t be distanced. Those plans can easily be implemented again this fall if need be, Cook said.
“We can mobilize that exact same plan last year pretty quickly, and I think our community would understand if we needed to do that temporarily,” Cook said. “I’m confident it won’t be a full year of masks and all the precautions, but to start the year, maybe.”
Less than 2% of students who were quarantined last year due to close contact with a positive COVID-19 case at school came down with the illness. Cook said this shows that the district’s mitigation strategies and safety protocols were effective.
The district has followed CDC and local health guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic and doesn’t plan on stopping, Cook said. The CDC’s recent recommendation that all children and staff in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, will be taken under advisement.
“We have always followed CDC guidelines, and I don’t see us changing now,” Cook said. “I’m hopeful that (recommendation) changes really quick.”
Webb City, Neosho
Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said his school district also is trying to keep up with changing guidance and is amending last year’s back-to-school safety plan to meet current needs.
Masks will be encouraged this fall, and vaccinations are encouraged, but not mandatory, for students and staff.
“Things continue to change almost daily, if not weekly, and with the environment being as fluid as it is, it makes us try to be reflective on what we’re able to do,” Rossetti said. “I believe we were very successful in mitigating a lot of the issues of transmission at school last year. But the new variants are a cause of concern.”
Webb City’s back-to-school plan will include input from teachers, staff and the community. The goal is to have the plan compiled in the coming weeks.
“We aren’t medical experts, and we don’t pretend to be, but we have to look at guidance from somewhere, which leaves us with the local health department, the CDC, DESE (the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) and the American Pediatrics Association,” Rossetti said. “This isn’t an exact science, unfortunately. We’re going to try to make the best decisions that we can make to help keep the students and staff safe.”
Neosho Superintendent Jim Cummins said his school district should be ready to announce its protocols by Aug. 13, in time for the first day of school Aug. 24.
“We were moving forward with starting the year as normal,” Cummins said during a school board meeting earlier this month. “At the present time, things have changed a bit in Newton County.”
Neosho school officials have solicited opinions from teachers and staff members. Jonathan Russell, president of the school board, also said he wanted to hear from members of the public about reopening; emails can be sent to board@neoshosd.org.
A key part of this year’s discussion will be how to handle vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Russell said he would not vote for any measures that called for segregating the two groups.
“Either we’ll have vaccinated kids mocking nonvaccinated ones or vice versa,” Russell said. “It will just cause problems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.