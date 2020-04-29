Senior centers operated by the Area Agency on Aging Region X — including those in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Lamar, Neosho and Noel — won't reopen on Monday, despite the anticipated lifting of Gov. Mike Parson's statewide stay-at-home order.
Instead, the Area Agency on Aging will follow a three-phase plan outlined by the Trump administration in order to reopen its senior centers. Before those phases begin, states must show evidence of a downward trajectory of COVID-19 and influenza-type illnesses in 14-day increments, local officials said.
Because social distancing is recommended through May 31, area senior centers are aiming for a reopening date of June 1.
"We know it is in the best interest of the health of the senior population to not open before June 1," the Area Agency on Aging said in a statement. "We are not able to guarantee social distancing guidelines during meal and recreation times at the senior centers. The Area Agency on Aging will be following the guidelines of protecting that vulnerable class of people."
Details: 417-781-7562, jshotwell@aaaregionx.org.
