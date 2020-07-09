With COVID-19 numbers on the rise in Southwest Missouri, area sheriffs say they are taking steps that so far have kept their jail inmates and jailers free of the disease.
People incarcerated are at risk of getting COVID-19 and other illnesses because the group living situation does not lend to the practice of social distancing.
Nationwide, according to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that defends prisoners who may be wrongly charged or are poor, the known infection rate for COVID-19 in jails and prisons is “about 2 1/2 times higher than the general public.” The organization states “more than 44,000 incarcerated people and staff have coronavirus infections, and 462 have died.”
However, the three jails that service Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties have not recorded a single case of COVID-19 among the inmate population or jail/sheriff’s office staff. The three sheriffs say an increase in sanitizing efforts and a reduction of foot traffic in the jails are helping keep the virus at bay.
Jasper County
The Jasper County Jail, located in Carthage, can house up to 183 inmates. Currently it houses 165 people.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser credits a “laundry list” of steps taken as part of the reason his facility has remained free of COVID-19, including the elimination of all in-person visitation — ranging from groups like Celebrate Recovery to Probation and Parole. Kaiser said most meetings, including those between inmates and attorneys, are taking place using video conferencing systems such as Zoom.
The pandemic also accelerated the decision to implement a video visitation system between inmates and outside friends and family members.
Kaiser said he was already considering the system, known as TurnKey Corrections, before the pandemic. The need for quarantining measures fast-tracked its implementation.
The system works similar to FaceTime or Skype but requires a per-minute charge. It enables family members to have face-to-face visits with inmates without a need to travel to the jail. It also allows an inmate to visit with family members from the pod rather than needing to travel to a visitation room.
Kaiser said new inmates are quarantined for a period of time before being introduced to the general population.
Staff members are screened daily before having contact with inmates. Hand-sanitizing stations complete with a bleach wash for boots make up another level of precautions.
Everything, Kaiser said, is designed to minimize an inmate’s risk of exposure to the virus.
“We are taking as many steps as we possibly can to ensure the safety of our inmates,” Kaiser said. “It’s a significant concern, and we are taking appropriate steps.”
Newton County
The Newton County Jail, located in Neosho, can house up to 82 people. As of Monday, the jail population was 59.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said in the beginning of the pandemic he began quarantining new prisoners before they were put into general population.
He also stopped in-house visitation, going exclusively to video visitation, which he said was already accounting for the majority of visitations.
“We stopped everyone from going into the jail area that was not absolutely necessary,” Jennings said, adding that the measure included employees.
Jennings said things to date are back to more normal procedures, but his staff continues to take precautions, including the use of supplied personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.
McDonald County
The McDonald County Jail, located in Pineville, can house up to 64 inmates. On Monday, the jail’s population was 42.
Sheriff Michael Hall said his staff screens inmates as they come into the jail, separating them for a few days from the general population in either a separate lockdown cell or separate area — depending upon availability — to ensure they are symptom-free.
For a while this spring, Hall said, his staff limited who would be accepted, admitting only those with “serious new felonies and warrants” to reduce the potential for an outbreak.
Unlike his counterparts in Jasper and Newton counties, Hall is still allowing in-person visitation, with inmates separated from visitors by a sheet of glass. Communication takes place over provided phones.
Hall said he asks visitors to wear masks when coming into the lobby of the jail. His staff provides people with masks and hand sanitizer as needed.
At least two sheriff’s office staff were tested for COVID-19, Hall said, after coming into close contact with someone with the illness. No staff member has tested positive to date.
“Hopefully everything we are doing will keep the virus out,” Hall said. “We’re trying to do our best to prevent (it).”
Hall said he’s provided additional cleaning supplies for inmates, as well as hand sanitizer for them to use as they come for meals.
If an inmate should test positive, Hall said, his plan includes separating them from the general population in the lockdown segregation pod. Because the jail is not full, Hall said, an additional isolation pod could be established if needed.
