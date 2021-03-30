Select Walgreens pharmacies in Missouri this week began offering COVID-19 vaccines to patients who are eligible as part of Phase 1B of the state vaccine rollout plan.
This phase includes people 65 and older, adults with underlying health conditions, and essential workers.
Appointments have opened at Walgreens locations in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage and Neosho. Eligible Missouri individuals are able to schedule appointments at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling the Walgreens phone scheduler, which is available in English and Spanish, at 1-800-Walgreens. Appointments are required in order to receive a vaccine; walk-ins are not accepted.
In accordance with Missouri guidance, those eligible must live in the state.
