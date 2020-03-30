On the day it was scheduled to launch its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger, Arvest Bank on Monday instead announced it will provide 1 million meals to regional food partners.
Local food banks and other agencies likely will see an increased need for the help that the initiative provides, Arvest officials said.
"The 2020 Million Meals campaign was scheduled to begin March 30 and last for two months," said Chad Evans, president of Arvest Bank, in a statement. "Because we understand our food partners need our support now more than ever during this time of uncertainty, we will provide funding immediately for the equivalent of 1 million meals — a total of $200,000 in funding — to be distributed among the 80-plus local food partners we have across our Four-State footprint."
Joplin-area agencies that will receive funding assistance from Arvest are Bright Futures Joplin, the Good Samaritan Shop of Lamar, Bright Futures Carthage, Monett Kitchen, Lockwood Ministerial Alliance, Nevada Community Outreach, the Newton County Food Basket Brigade, Webb City Cares, Bright Futures Carl Junction, the Pittsburg (Kansas) School District and the Miami (Oklahoma) United Methodist Church.
Arvest's Million Meals campaign has made millions of meals possible during its nine-plus years of conducting the effort, including more than $3 million given directly to dozens of local food partners. During the coronavirus pandemic, Arvest officials are encouraging anyone who usually supports the Million Meals campaign through in-branch food donations or fundraisers to donate directly to their local food bank or other appropriate organization.
In 2018, 11.1% of American households were food-insecure, meaning that they had difficulty at some time during the year in providing enough food for all members of the household due to a lack of resources, the bank said.
