A crowd that swelled to around 200 on Friday in front of Joplin City Hall gathered to take a stand against the mask ordinance adopted recently by the City Council because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Protesters of the city action waved flags and carried signs with a variety of messages including "Don't Mask My Rights" and "Freedom Over Fear."
The rally was planned by several people who all were posting their disapproval of the mandate on social media.
"We had several people who were on fire and said 'We have to get together and speak to our council members.' We ended up connecting so that we had one group instead of five or 10," said Joplin resident Abbie Covington, one of the organizers. "We made this group, Joplin Mask Mandate Opponents on Facebook, and we've been growing by about 100 people a day for the past week.
By Friday, the Facebook group had about 1,500 members, she said.
"We're all against the mandate, and we're not all necessarily against masks," she said. "We have varying opinions on whether we should or should not wear a mask. The main thing is that it should be a personal choice. Our government does not have the authority to decide what we should wear or make medical decisions for us. If they can mandate masks, they can mandate anything."
Covington, carrying a bullhorn, led the protesters in chants. "Masks not fear," they yelled. "Freedom Over Fear," was another chant as was "Facts Not Fear."
Craig Wheeler, another of the organizers, said he watched the Joplin City Council meeting on television when the decision was made.
"Whenever they decided to make a mandatory ordinance, unconstitutionally I might add, I got to thinking there might be other people in Joplin that have the same thoughts and feelings as I do, that know their rights and are willing to stand up for their rights," Wheeler said.
That's when he posted messages on social media to see if you could get some people together to demonstrate against the mask mandate.
"I want to state that we are not against wearing masks," he said. "There are some people here wearing masks. We're are just against the mandatory part because it goes against our constitutional rights as well as some health rights."
Mike McEwen, a co-organizer of the protest group, said he felt it was necessary to speak out because "I disagree with the City Council stepping on our rights. We should have a choice. They didn't give us a choice."
He said there is contradictory information on whether masks work or not to protect against the COVID-19 virus. He said health organizations give contradictory data on the rates of infection.
He contended the number of people infected was going down when the mask ordinance was enacted by a 6-3 vote of the council.
"I know myself and a lot of other people think that it's just a mask now," he said. "Next month it could be just a virus. They're already trying to (go) cashless so we are not going to be able to pay private debt with cash. They are going to be able track everything we do and that's not what this country is about."
Some motorists showed their support of the protesters, honking as they drove by and holding fists in the air.
Another woman who attended the rally said there are many people who should not wear masks because of health reasons. She said that masks could make people ill and Missouri does not have Medicare for All in order to help people afford health care to determine if it is safe to with health conditions to wear masks.
"Until we can medically clear that they are, they should not be forced to" by city ordinance, said Elizabeth Peterson, another Joplin resident.
The ordinance does provide exemptions for people with health concerns that could be aggravated by wearing a masks or religious beliefs against them.
The council, in deciding the issue at a meeting July 8, heard from representatives of the Joplin Health Department and local hospitals recommending that a mask ordinance be adopted to try to curb the rising number being seen in the region, not just in Joplin city limits.
Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital, said at that meeting that the regional rate of cases was going up so quickly that “There is a concern within the medical community that we are going to run out of capacity.The reality is things are getting worse and we need leadership. We have seen a huge rise. We are deemed a hot spot for a reason.
“We’re 100% in favor of face masks. We’re asking you to do it. It’s about protecting people in the community.”
Dr. Michael Yuhas, who treats COVID-19 patients at Freeman Hospital, told the council that night, “I am personally asking for people to wear masks. I wear masks for my patients, so I would hope other people would wear a mask for me.”
Mayor Ryan Stanley said at the meeting that the council had received “significant amounts of emails, calls and texts about the effectiveness of cloth masks.”
He asked Dr. Robert McNab, head of the COVID-19 unit at Freeman, whether masks are effective. McNab said he is not an expert on masks but that any barrier that provides any amount of decrease “is going to be a net good for the community.”
The council also heard from about two dozen residents at that meeting with 14 of them speaking against the use of masks or a requirement to wear them.
For those who do want to wear a mask, the city is currently conducting a free mask distribution on the parking lot in front of Memorial Hall. Free masks may be obtained by Joplin residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today with a city sewer bill or identification with a Joplin address.
The distribution will continue next week and the Jasper County Health Department is providing masks for resident who live in the county outside Joplin.
