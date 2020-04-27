Two Southwest Missouri nonprofits are among the latest to receive grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks' new COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
Aurora High School's Youth Empowerment Project will receive $3,000 to provide baskets for low-income families, senior citizens, veterans and immunocompromised residents. The project is a partner of the Aurora Area Community Foundation, one of the Springfield-based foundation's 49 regional affiliates.
St. Susanne's Food Pantry in Mount Vernon will receive $10,000 to repair a large walk-in freezer needed for storage. The food pantry serves about 225 families monthly, roughly one-third of whom are senior citizens. The area is served by the Mount Vernon Area Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks' grants support nonprofit agencies directly involved in addressing regional needs, particularly for vulnerable residents such as senior citizens or those with food insecurity or health needs.
The foundation made an initial commitment of $1 million to its COVID-19 fund, made possible in part by the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with announcements anticipated weekly. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations such as faith-based and civic agencies.
Donations to the COVID-19 fund may be made at cfozarks.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.