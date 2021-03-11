The only Irish pub in town is usually expected to offer the best St. Patrick's Day revelries.
Last year, the luck o' the Irish was not with Blackthorn Pizza & Pub.
"That's generally our busiest day of the year," said Melanie Wamble, owner of the bar located at 510 S. Joplin Ave. "But we had to cancel our plans for that day. With everyone so unsure about what was going on, we didn't feel comfortable with a blowout, so we did something much more subdued.
"The next day, we closed."
Since its U.S. start in March, the coronavirus pandemic has transformed Joplin businesses, from slight changes to major reworkings. Small-business owners have struggled with a lockdown and limitations on business operations in order to allow for social distancing.
A year later, some of those businesses are close to normal, while others have changed permanently.
The closure was particularly harsh on Wamble's business, which used to rely heavily on live music performances and beer sales. Immediately, some restaurant owners such as her had to clean out beer lines and liquidate food products any way they could — often at a loss.
The first few months gave Wamble and her husband, Steve, a chance to complete some renovation projects. Carpets were ripped up, and a bar was restored.
But with tax bills and a liquor license renewal due without any income from the bar, Wamble wasn't sure if it would survive.
Another pizza place a few doors down didn't have the same problem. Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, located at 524 S. Joplin Ave., was able to stay open through the lockdown through takeout business — something owner Bill Cornell said is no problem for the pizza industry.
"We were confident we were going to make it through," Cornell said. "Pizza has always been mostly a takeout business."
That doesn't mean the restaurant didn't struggle. It added delivery services for a while, but it struggled to keep drivers on staff and busy. Cornell said their building was blessed with two large garage-style doors. One of them was quickly converted into a takeout window just by moving a point of sale system and two counters.
Now, the restaurant has seen a shift: Its takeout business is now as popular as its dine-in business used to be, Cornell said.
The shift is significant enough that it will stick with its current configuration, Cornell said. Also, another product created by the pandemic will stay on the menu.
"Our take-home pizza kits really took off," Cornell said. "We supply the dough ball, the sauce and the cheese, and give them a Perfect Crust pizza liner. They stretch the pie themselves and make it at home. We still have people buying those."
Salons and barbers were also hit hard by the lockdown's requirements. Heather Ward, a stylist and co-owner of Salon 529 at 529 S. Main St., said that initial part was scary.
Because her stylists are commissioned, they were able to file for unemployment, Ward said. That, paired with the unknowns of COVID-19, brought an initial sense of relief that eventually gave way to economic fears.
Those were dispelled once the salon was able to reopen a few months later, Ward said.
"We are not considered an essential business, but a lot of clients would have argued with that," Ward said. "A lot were begging to come in. And for the first few weeks of our reopening, we were slammed. Now business is steady."
Business has been steady for months, Ward said — steady enough to justify a gamble on growth. The salon in May started working on expanding into a space next door, the former Instant Karma restaurant. When finished, the salon will offer 14 additional hair stations and a few treatment rooms.
The pandemic led to a new business model for Sophie, a clothing an apparel store located at 531 S. Main St. The staff found ways to sell merchandise in a new way.
"During the nonessential closedown, we had to grow online," manager Jade Thompson said. "We invested more into that than we normally would have."
The store found out exactly how loyal its customers were as it developed its website, Facebook page, Instagram account and even a TikTok profile. Customers responded.
"Our customers really showed up," Thompson said. "They learned how important it was to shop local and support small business."
Many business owners said they took advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and small-business loans. Those helped keep staff employed and doors open.
Sophie is owned by Ashley Wakefield; the Globe was unable to reach Wakefield to confirm whether she used the programs.
Once lockdowns were lifted, the businesses operated under the terms of Joplin's restrictions.
The businesses used varying levels of restriction enforcement. Sophie and Salon 529 posted required signs but emphasized making customers welcome regardless of whether they wore masks. On the other side of the coin, Wamble said her business is still requiring masks to be worn, even though a citywide order was lifted earlier this month.
But with more people being vaccinated, business is looking up.
The luck denied to Blackthorn in March returned in June, Wamble said.
Wamble said her business adapted by offering lunch entrees and keeping live entertainment local. An air filtration system installed last year will continue to be used, and a takeout counter converted from a second bar will be kept that way.
Another subdued St. Paddy's Day is planned for Wednesday. Starting at 6 a.m., the pub will offer Guinness beef stew and Guinness/Kerrygold bread from Farmhouse Bakery with performances by Chase Carlisle, Bo Yellis and Jes Melonas that night.
"I really hope things are getting back to normal, whatever normal is now," Wamble said. "I know people are sick of being cooped up. Everyone is ready to get out and do stuff."
