CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department on Tuesday announced the county's first death related to COVID-19.
The patient, a 71-year-old Barry County man, was admitted to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, according to a statement from the department, and was known to have other underlying health issues.
"We are extremely saddened to have learned this person has succumbed to complications related to the COVID-19 infection," said Roger Brock, Barry County Health Department's administrator.
According to the news release, recent numbers countywide show that 61% of the county's 180 cases have occurred to people aged 40 or younger, though the greatest risk for complications and death continues to occur in men and women 60 years and older.
"All persons must practice physical distancing, masking and good hand-washing at all times to slow the spread of the disease," Brock said in the statement.
"Masking continues to be our best defense to the spread of COVID-19," added David Compton, the county's emergency management director.
The county continues under its Phase 2 Mitigation Rules, which went into effect on June 26 and continues through Aug. 31. Those rules include required source control masking of service providers, recommended physical distancing and cloth face coverings, and enhanced hygiene practices.
