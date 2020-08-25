Barry County is extending its phase 2 mitigation rules because of the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and elsewhere in Southwest Missouri. Those rules have been extended through Sept. 30.
"Currently, 4.8% of Barry County tests are positive. Additionally, Southwest Missouri has the second highest transmission rate in Missouri and that number is continuing (to) rise," according to a statement from Roger Brock, administrator of the Barry County Health Department.
Brock said, "We are not changing any current rules, we are simply extending those rules for one month."
The county's phase 2 mitigation rules include required source control masking of service providers; recommended physical distancing, cloth face coverings as well as enhanced hygiene practices.
"Our goal is to curb any additional transmission sources as fall activities increase," said Brock.
Barry County as of Tuesday morning had reported 297 cases and four deaths. Nearby McDonald County has reported more than 1,000 cases and nine deaths, and Lawrence County, to the north, has reported 286 cases and two deaths because of COVID-19.
David Compton, Barry County's emergency management director, also encouraged residents to wear face masks and coverings when out in public places, and to practice social distancing of 6 feet as well as frequent hand washing.
"We need to remember it is everyone's responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID in our communities, not only our service providers," he said in the release.
Statewide, there have been nearly 76,000 positive cases and 1,426 deaths.
