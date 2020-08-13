Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 91F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.