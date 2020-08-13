SHELL KNOB, Mo. — A restaurant in Shell Knob has voluntarily closed for two weeks after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee at Steak Inn Restaurant tested positive as a result of community spread, the Barry County Health Department said Thursday. The individual is isolated, and close contacts are being notified.
The owners of the restaurant have voluntarily closed the facility for 14 days to allow staff an opportunity to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to provide time for deep cleaning. Once the restaurant reopens, staff will be screened for symptoms daily, face coverings will be required for all service employees and surfaces will be cleaned frequently.
"The Steak Inn staff and management are taking this situation very seriously and have chosen to close their business to ensure their staff and customers are as safe as possible," said Roger Brock, administrator of the Barry County Health Department, in a statement.
Because COVID-19 doesn't appear to be transmitted via food, there is no risk of contracting COVID-19 from a meal, Brock said. Customers of the restaurant do not need to self-quarantine unless symptoms develop.
