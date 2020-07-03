Battle of Carthage remembrance moved online

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The annual vespers service, normally held at the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site to remember those who fought in the first real battle of the Civil War, will be held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak in Carthage.
Organizer Steve Cottrell said the opportunity to hold the service in a way that doesn’t expose anyone to a potential illness was a relief to him and others interested in the battle, which took place on July 5, 1861.
“It would be nice not to break the chain of tradition,” Cottrell said. “No one would be physically hurt if we didn’t hold it, but it would just be a spiritual letdown. In our modern world of technology, however, it’s not necessary to be physically at the park, and we can explore this history without leaving our homes.”
A ceremony will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Sunday on the Carthage Press Facebook page, hosted by Wendi Douglas, the former Carthage Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director.
Douglas created Virtual Carthage, a series of videos that include tours of historic Carthage homes and other locations that have run on the Carthage Press page since the start of the pandemic in March. She and Cottrell teamed up for a virtual tour of the Carthage Civil War Museum earlier this year.
The service
Marvin VanGilder, the late Carthage Historian, led the effort to create the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site and presided over the first Vespers Service on July 5, 1989, the day the park was dedicated and 124 years to the day after the battle was fought.
“It has been held every year since then, even after VanGilder himself passed away 10 years ago,” Cottrell aid. “However, this year, faced with a new deadly enemy, the vespers ceremony has been canceled. The historic site administrator said that due to the high numbers of COVID victims in the Carthage area, her boss decided it simply was not wise to conduct the event this year.”
The Battle of Carthage was a running battle between 1,100 Union troops led by Col. Franz Siegel and 6,000 Missouri State Guard troops led by the sitting governor of Missouri, Claiborne Fox Jackson. The battle took place 11 days before the more famous and much larger Battle of Bull Run in Virginia.
Cottrell said the Battle of Carthage was comparable in number of troops engaged and casualties to the Revolutionary War Battle of Trenton, which took place on Dec. 26, 1776, after Gen. George Washington led the Continental Army across the Delaware River.
“The fierce little battle at Carthage made front-page headlines in newspapers across divided America,” Cottrell said. 'According to the Union commander's official military report, about a total of 50 men died, and 150 were wounded. The New York Times called it the first serious conflict between the United States troops and the Rebels. All this took place two weeks before the Battle of Bull Run in Virginia, which most folks think of as the first land battle of the war after Fort Sumter.”
The battle
Siegel’s troops were moving to intercept the Missouri State Guard, which was fleeing a larger Union force commanded by Gen. Nathaniel Lyon, before its soldiers could join the Confederate Army that had been formed in Arkansas.
Jackson and the State Guard soldiers had been run out of Jefferson City and fought a small skirmish with Lyon’s troops in Boonville before setting up camp in Lamar on their way south.
Siegel had intended to attack Jackson’s force in cooperation with Lyon’s army, but Lyon was late moving from Boonville to Lamar, leaving Siegel’s men to fight alone and greatly outnumbered.
Siegel’s soldiers camped in the area of the State Historic Site on the night of July 4 before leaving on the morning of July 5 to head north. His scouts had told him about Jackson’s soldiers in Lamar, so Siegel went north along what is now Civil War Road in Jasper County but was then just a wagon trail.
The two forces met about 9 a.m. on July 5, 1861, about 9 miles north of Carthage near the current intersection of Civil War Road and Baseline Road. Siegel’s soldiers formed a line along some trees south of Baseline Road and the State Guard held the high ground north of Baseline Road.
Siegel quickly realized he was vastly outnumbered and that Lyon was too far away to help him, so after a short artillery duel and skirmish, he ordered his troops to retreat back toward Carthage and protect his wagon train of supplies.
The Union soldiers fought two delaying actions at creek crossings on the way to Carthage to allow the wagon train to continue its retreat.
The Union soldiers, who were primarily German immigrants from St. Louis with military experience fighting in civil wars in Europe in the 1840s, maintained their discipline as they retreated through Carthage at sundown and stood their ground for one final delaying action near the spot where they camped, then marched through the night to Sarcoxie, where they finally rested for a day.
Jackson’s Missouri State Guard camped for the night in the same spot where Siegel’s troops had camped the night before.
More information
The Battle of Carthage was the only time in American History where the sitting governor of a state led troops in battle against U.S. soldiers. Claiborne Fox Jackson had been elected governor of Missouri in 1860 and retreated from Jefferson City with the Missouri State Guard in 1861 after skirmishes around St. Louis. Jackson and members of the state Legislature loyal to him made Neosho the temporary capital of Missouri and on Oct. 28, 1861, passed the ordinance of secession. But Union forces occupied all but the southwest corner of Missouri, making the state’s efforts to leave the Union moot.
