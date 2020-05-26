BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum, 740 East Ave., is reopening in phases beginning this week.
Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks and gloves while inside the museum. The building will be cleaned nightly; the lobby and restrooms will be cleaned hourly.
Current hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Guest access will be limited to the main floor, with a maximum capacity of 35 people and no groups larger than five.
Beginning June 9, the museum will allow guest access to the lower level, with a maximum capacity of 70 people and no groups larger than 15. Additional hours of operation, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, will go into effect on July 5. Tuesday and Saturday hours will extend to 4:30 p.m. beginning July 7.
The Kansas Route 66 Visitors Center, 940 Military Ave., will be open by appointment only until July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.