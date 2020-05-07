Area bikers are planning a rally to show support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a Healthcare Workers Appreciation Parade set for Saturday.
Motorcycle riders are asked to meet for staging at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hideout Harley Davidson, 5014 S. Main St. At 2 p.m., the group will parade toward and around Mercy Hospital Joplin, Freeman Hospital East and Freeman Hospital West before returning to Hideout.
Brent Lawson, a member of the local Hideout Hog Chapter in Joplin, said he and his fellow chapter members hope to see a large turnout.
"Those guys at the hospital are out there every day, and we want to make them happy," Lawson said. "They should know that we're behind them 100 percent. You know, you hear the stories coming out of New York and New Jersey, and I know we're nowhere near as bad as that, but it's got to be stressful coming to work every day and wondering if it could come to that here. We want to make them smile."
Lawson said he's received permission from both Joplin hospitals to hold the parade, and they've provided him with routes that won't interfere with the needs of their patients and staff. As full parade route maps are finalized, riders will have access to maps on the group's Facebook event page.
For local residents who want to see the parade, Lawson says the best viewing location will be on Main Street, south of 32nd Street, where the group is guaranteed to travel. A few area car clubs have also been invited to participate, as well as Hog chapters from Washington, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The parade is sponsored by Hideout Harley Davidson. A limited number of patches and T-shirts commemorating the ride will be available for purchase on Saturday, and can be ordered upon request.
"The real heroes here are the people who are dealing with COVID-19 every day, and that's our health workers," Lawson said. "We'll just be honking, waving, holding up signs and letting them see how much we appreciate them."
Motorcycle riders or car club members who'd like more information also can contact Lawson at 620-202-1631, or Hideout Harley Davidson at 417-623-1054.
