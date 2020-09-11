Area hospitals have recorded the highest back-to-back monthly blood usage levels in three years as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact the area's blood reserves, according to officials at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
The Springfield-based blood center, which provides blood for patients at more than 40 area health care facilities, including Joplin hospitals, has expanded a critical appeal for blood to include all blood types. Reserves are low due to high usage levels at area hospitals, officials said.
Blood donations continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic crisis, said Anthony Roberts, the blood center's executive director. Since March, more than 300 regularly scheduled blood drives have either been canceled or postponed, erasing an estimated 10,000 blood donations.
"Some of our regularly scheduled blood drives have not been able to resume," Roberts said in a statement. "Those blood drives that can take place are coming in with substantially reduced donation rates. The unfortunate result is a chronic and lasting blood shortage that can only be remedied by an expanded donor response."
Eligible donors are urged to give immediately to avoid a future shortage that may impact the area health care community. Officials said the need is particularly urgent should COVID-19 cases spike again in the Joplin metropolitan area.
Area businesses, churches and other organizations are being asked to consider hosting a mobile blood drive or to direct their potential donors to a CBCO donor center as part of the Blood Boosters donation program.
Call 417-227-5000 to arrange a drive or for more information. The Joplin Donor Center is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
