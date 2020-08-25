Because school has been in session for only two days, the Joplin Board of Education has delayed approving any metrics by which Joplin High School could return to a traditional five-day-a-week schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Under a reentry plan presented Tuesday but not approved, the high school would return to a traditional schedule if daily positive cases remain below 1% of the building's total population — approximately 1,900 students, teachers and staff, excluding those who have opted for full-time virtual learning — for 14 consecutive days. The plan would have become effective on Sept. 14, three weeks after the first day of school.
The plan also cautioned that should cases trend upward after a return to in-person learning, the district would retain the option of resuming a partially or fully remote schedule if needed.
The plan was developed to address a return at Joplin High School to fully in-person classes for all students. Students at the high school started classes this week on a split schedule, with roughly half the student population attending in-person classes on any given day and relying on remote learning on the remaining days. Administrators have said that with nearly 2,000 students and staff in the building at full attendance, the schedule was needed to allow for proper social distancing.
Board members on Tuesday night didn't make any decisions on the reentry plan for the high school, instead opting to schedule a work session in two or three weeks to give them enough time to gather data on how the split schedule is working and how the virus is affecting the school and the Joplin area.
Principal Steve Gilbreth said the first two days at the high school have been "incredible" with the new COVID-19 procedures and protocols in place.
"We were able to socially distance kids in the cafeteria easily and also in the hallways," he said. "It's a marked difference. Classrooms are significantly smaller. ... Kids have been absolutely incredible (in wearing their masks). Everybody has been super compliant."
Several on the school board said they want to keep that momentum going for the first few weeks before making any decisions about reversing the split schedule.
Board member Michael Joseph said he believed the reentry plan was "jumping the gun," noting that schools across the country — and some regionally — have already announced temporary closures because of outbreaks.
"I think we just need to wait and see what happens," he said. "(The high school) has had a great two days; let's see what happens over the next 30 days."
Sharrock Dermott, the president of the board, agreed.
"(The plan) is a matrix that I think is not unreasonable, but why are we pushing on that?" he said. "Why don't we wait 30 days, have our next meeting, and we'll have so much more information available to us."
As of Tuesday, the district reported eight positive COVID-19 cases — two employees and six students, Superintendent Melinda Moss said. But beyond the district's data, any reentry plan for the high school should consider community data and spread, a viewpoint that is shared by local health officials, she said.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 126 cases in isolation in Jasper County, with 11 hospitalized; 137 cases in isolation in Newton County, with four hospitalized; and 62 active cases in the city of Joplin, with five hospitalized. The three health departments collectively have reported 51 COVID-19 deaths.
"I do think flexibility in coming back needs to be inherent in this" plan, Moss said.
A date for the board's work session has not been set, but it is likely to take place before the next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 22.
