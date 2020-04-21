The Joplin School Distsrict will celebrate its graduating class of 2020 on May 17 — somehow.
A more traditional ceremony could be held later this year, according to information presented by Stephen Gilbreth, high school principal, Tuesday night to the Joplin Board of Education.
But there will be some sort of event, whether virtual or drive-thru, set for the school's original graduation date of May 17.
"I can't imagine that seniors on May 17 would think that this is the day they would have graduated, but there's nothing going on," Gilbreth said during the meeting.
The school is working with school resource officers and other community members for some sort of celebration on that day. A traditional ceremony on that date has already been ruled out, Gilbreth said, because even if a statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May 3 as Gov. Mike Parson has proposed, the governor is anticipated to leave many social distancing guidelines in effect.
Joplin's Class of 2020 includes 503 students who could potentially graduate. Gilbreth said before the meeting that usually 5% to 7% of students find themselves at risk of not graduating — he did not know how many current students found themselves in trouble but that teachers and counselors will work with those students.
Many people are submitting ideas and suggestions, Gilbreth said, and seniors have also been surveyed. The school is working out "plan A, plan B and plan C" that include everything from a live ceremony to a virtual one, hopefully giving seniors an opportunity to wear the graduation caps and gowns that would be distributed earlier that day.
Like other school districts, grades were frozen after the third quarter. Students can improve their grades through additional assignments and learning opportunities, as well as making up missing or deficient assignments, without being in danger of that grade dropping. That forgiveness does not apply to Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses, which carry college credit.
Gilbreth said students are using those online opportunities. The high school boosted its Wi-Fi signal strength to cover its parking lot so that students with issues accessing the internet can log in from their cars.
In other meeting business:
With a unanimous vote, board members approved the first reading of an updated policy dealing with the legality of medical marijuana and cannabidiol-derived products.
While possession or administration of marijuana or marijuana-infused products for medicinal purposes would be prohibited, the policy allows flexibility for CBD prescriptions that treat epilepsy.
The revised policy is expected to be discussed for approval during the board's next regular meeting.
