With a 6-1 vote, members of the Joplin School Board on Tuesday lifted masking requirements for students and employees. The policy will expire immediately; the last day of school is Friday.
According to documentation provided to board members, the district has reported no active COVID-19 cases since May 18. Additionally, the CDC has revised its guidance to reflect how fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most situations.
Masks were required inside school buildings at the beginning of the school year, in accordance with CDC recommendations for limiting the spread of the disease.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.