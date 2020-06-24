A decision to enact an ordinance requiring that protective masks be worn in public was rejected Wednesday night by the Joplin City Council.
The council vote was 5 no votes to 4 yes votes, resulting in failure. Council members Phil Stinnett, Gary Shaw, Doug Lawson, Chuck Copple and Mayor Ryan Stanley voted against it, at the end of an almost four-hour marathon session devoted to the issue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
