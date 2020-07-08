Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.