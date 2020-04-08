CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Instead of feeling blue during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in Briarbrook are spreading cheer to their neighbors with colorful chalk creations that transform ordinary pavement into uplifting works of art.
The Chalk the Block contest gives children and families the opportunity to spread encouraging messages to their community while following social distancing guidelines. The event is sponsored by Lamb Realty Group, which held the event last week at Park Place in Webb City. This week, it’s time for Carl Junction to show off its talent.
“We weren’t sure how much participation we’d get because we’ve never done something like this, and we really wanted to do something fun, not only to get our name out there but to cheer people up,” said Eden Teer, event organizer and Lamb Realty Group agent. “It’s a way to make something beautiful in a neighborhood, so when people are walking by, they can enjoy this artwork in the driveway. Plus, it’s a fun competition for kids and adults. We have prizes for both.”
On Wednesday, judges drove around Briarbrook, where they took pictures and chose their favorites. Lamb Realty Group is providing the winners with Easter baskets filled with goodies. Shawna Lamb, owner of Lamb Realty Group and event organizer, said Chalk the Block has really taken off in Carl Junction, where at least 40 households have expressed interest. The realty group has also been providing chalk to those who didn’t have supplies.
“We typically do client events twice a year for our clients only, and this year, we decided to try Chalk the Block just to get more involvement out of neighborhoods as a whole,” Lamb said. “Plus, kids are having a hard time not being able to see their friends. We even have older people calling us and have us drop off chalk because they’re going to have their grandkids come over, so they can watch through the window.”
With more people venturing outdoors, the decorations serve as a reminder to passersby that everyone is in this together and that they should enjoy the little things in life.
Best friends Avery Dillard and Peyton Kendrick spent six to eight hours this week working on a driveway on Zachary Lane. The 12-year-old girls said they’re really competitive and love to draw.
“Drawing helps me forget everything and focus on one thing,” Peyton said. “We hope this encourages people.”
The concrete canvas featured a colorful mosaic, Easter themes and a 3D flower. They also wrote positive messages on the sidewalk such as "Trust the timing of your life" and "Love never fails." Peyton's dog, Maddox, added his paw prints to the mix.
“We want people to let go of things when they see it,” Avery said. “It feels good that we’re working for a purpose. I felt like we were meant to do something and this is what it’s supposed to be.”
Joe Dillard, Avery’s father, said he loves the contest idea because it gives children a healthy activity to focus on and a sense of normalcy because the girls often draw with chalk. Jennifer Dillard, Avery’s mother, said it’s a positive memory for them to share amid a chaotic situation.
Tammy Renn and her daughter, Kinley, 9, decorated their driveway on Copper Oaks Drive with a hot air balloon drawing. She said chalk art is a tradition in their family. She said she writes messages for her daughter every school year.
“It’s therapeutic to get out here and doodle like a kid,” Renn said. “It’s awesome that we can help make people smile. I want people to be as happy as they can be, considering the situation that everyone’s under.”
Who won?
The Lamb Realty Group announced the winners of the contest Wednesday night on its Facebook page. For more information, call 417-529-9755.
