Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Quality USA, an organization that serves children with cancer and blood disorders, has canceled its traditional summer camp programs for all locations. Camp Quality Ozarks is based in the Joplin area.
As an alternate program, Camp In has been introduced to allow children to participate from home. Each child will receive a backpack filled with daily activity cards and materials such as art supplies, a camp T-shirt and a journal.
Camp staff also will provide virtual experiences through livestreams and recorded sessions to incorporate many traditional camp traditions, such as talent shows and campfires.
As with all Camp Quality programs, Camp In is offered at no cost to eligible families.
Details: campqualityusa.org.
