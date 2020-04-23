The pandemic is especially life threatening for cancer patients who are now tasked with weighing their treatment with the risk of being infected by the novel coronavirus.
In response to the challenges that cancer patients currently face, Dr. Chance Matthiessen, medical director for Freeman Health System’s radiation oncology program, said Wednesday that the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute and the Department of Radiation Oncology have taken necessary steps to address those concerns while prioritizing patients’ care.
“All of these measures and others are what have allowed (us) to maintain a very high quality of care for our patients while they receive treatment and after they have completed therapy,” Matthiessen said. “These measures have reduced our total daily throughput of patients by approximately 20% to 30% on any given day, which is very important to us as a staff and to them as a patient. While we do not minimize their treatment plan or their care, we are minimizing the number of people who come through our clinic on an average day. This allows our staff more time to sterilize the treatment rooms, sterilize the examination rooms and protect ourselves by utilizing the proper equipment and sterilization techniques to keep ourselves safe and the patients we take care of safe.”
Most importantly, according to Matthiesen, the clinic has not delayed patients' therapy.
“(Delaying treatment) has never been a medical recommendation and nor will it ever be,” he said. “Our teams have continued to prioritize oncology patients in terms of their testing, workup, evaluations, imaging, pathology and communication with one another to ensure that we prioritize and expedite these patients to the care they need.”
For patients who have completed one therapy modality — either surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or immunotherapy — doctors are prioritizing recovery time before the start of the next modality. A recovery period between modalities gives patients opportune time to stay out of hospitals and clinics, therefore reducing their risks of viral infection while maintaining the highest quality of care for their cancer.
“Once the body has recovered, we usually begin the next treatment modality without delay,” Matthiesen said. “However, depending on the modality that was utilized and the performance status of a patient, often we are granted an appropriate window to delay and to wait to allow further healing. We are having more proactive conversations with our patients who are in these stages to discuss the opportunities — to not delay their care but to simply maximize and utilize the time that’s already been given to them to allow for more healing before they begin the next phase.”
Matthiesen added that most patients do elect to use additional recovery time when appropriate.
Doctors have also used a telehealth service to communicate with patients who have completed therapy.
“One of the challenges of cancer is that there is a very fast, high-prioritized evaluation, beginning of treatment and completion of treatment therapy,” Matthiesen said. "Once therapy is completed, however, prompt follow-up and monitoring of these patients is essential. One is to ensure there is no disease recurrence. The second is to make sure their bodies recover appropriately. Telehealth has opened a door so that now we are able to communicate with these patients in their homes, where they are safe.”
No patients or staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the clinic, according to Matthiesen.
"For patients who have symptoms that are concerning ... I would encourage those patients to seek evaluation promptly,” he said. “You can have confidence that this health care system is designed to protect you and to evaluate your concerns immediately and promptly.”
