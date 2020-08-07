FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in St. Louis. The Cardinals announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, that DeJong and Molina are among six of the players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The others are infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo, and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.