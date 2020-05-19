CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Technical Center will receive funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Part of the money will be distributed to students in the practical nursing program to help offset any financial burdens brought on by COVID-19 and the move to online instruction. Students must be eligible to apply for federal Title IV financial aid to qualify for the relief funds.
A second portion of the funding will be made available to the school and will be used for institutional costs. These include costs associated with moving to online instruction, such as software, technology costs and medical simulation licenses. The program also will waive all application and testing fees for applicants to the 2021 class.
“The COVID pandemic has brought on numerous issues for the educational world," said Gage Tiller, assistant director of the technical center, in a statement. "Those issues become magnified in a nursing program, ... a program that relies so heavily upon engaging experiences as a part of the learning process. But our staff and instructors have done a tremendous job of working to offer as uninterrupted instruction as possible. And our students have responded tremendously, so it’s nice for them to see a little bit of relief come in the form of the CARES Act.”
