CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it’s canceling the 23rd annual Bluegrass Festival after health officials reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases within city limits.
The festival typically draws thousands of people — an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 — to Center Creek Park over the course of three days for a weekend of music, games, food and fellowship.
“Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, we didn’t have much of a choice,” said Ashley Butcher, executive director of the chamber. “Our hands are pretty much tied.”
The chamber received input from the city of Carl Junction, local health officials, the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau and festival board leaders before making the decision. Butcher said they wanted to err on the side of caution due to the large crowds that visit from out of town.
“We don’t want thousands upon thousands of people from other towns coming into Carl Junction for a large festival, who then could bring COVID with them and spread it around the city,” Butcher said. “There’s also the possibility that those who may have COVID-19 in Carl Junction take it to the festival, and then they’re taking it home to their cities.”
This year’s event was slated for Sept. 25-26 in Center Creek Park. During a normal year, the festival has about 50 to 60 craft vendors lined up about a month ahead of time, but only 10 had signed up this year. Many of the bands said they wanted to attend but preferred not to because of the coronavirus.
Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said the county is starting to see positive cases from Carl Junction tick upward. There were 1,494 total positive cases in Jasper County as of Thursday afternoon, excluding residents living in Joplin city limits. A total of 116 cases were still in isolation and 11 people from Jasper County were hospitalized.
“For quite a while, we hadn’t seen anything in the Carl Junction area, but in the past month or so, we started seeing more cases developing out in that particular area of the county,” Moehr said. “(The festival) is just not a great idea right now, given the number of cases we have countywide and even statewide.”
The cancellation of the festival, which is Carl Junction’s largest event of the year, will also have a devastating economic impact on local businesses and surrounding towns, Butcher said.
“People are coming in, and they’ll go shopping in Joplin or stay in Joplin motels or hotels since we don’t have any lodging,” she said. “I’m sure Webb City also misses out on some business. Unfortunately, the economic downfall from this, just like any other large event that’s been canceled in the Four-State Area, it really hurts. It hurts the community and the communities around us.”
Butcher said the silver lining is that they’ll have more time to plan for next year’s festival.
“We are already planning for next year and for it to be a very large event,” she said. “Anyone who had planned to come, definitely get it on your calendars for the last weekend in September next year.”
