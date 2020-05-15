CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Jenny Leogrande, a first grade teacher at Carl Junction Primary K-1 School, may be limited with what she can do during quarantine, but it hasn’t stopped her from living vicariously through her students as a paper cutout she calls Flat Mrs. Leo.
Typically at the end of the year, students in Leogrande’s class read “Flat Stanley,” a book series written by Jeff Brown that follows a boy who gets flattened when his bulletin board falls on him. Because he’s no thicker than a pancake, this allows him to mail himself around the world on adventures.
The story of Leogrande becoming a flat character doesn’t begin with a bulletin board but instead as a creative way to connect with her students during a time of social distancing and uncertainty. This is Flat Mrs. Leo’s adventure story, quarantine edition.
“I hope the kids realize that you can always have adventures, it’s just all about your outlook,” Leogrande said. “I told them they could go down to the store with Flat Mrs. Leo. It doesn’t matter how big or small. It’s important to enjoy the little things, which I think we’re all appreciating right now.”
'Something different'
Sadie Endicott, a Carl Junction parent, heard about a Louisiana teacher creating a "flat" version of herself inspired by “Flat Stanley” and mailing the cutout to her students. She couldn’t help but pass it along to son Eastin’s teacher.
“I saw it on Facebook, and it was another school that did it,” Endicott said. “It was such a cool idea, so I sent it through Seesaw (a parent communication service) to Mrs. Leo and thought it would be something fun for the kids to do and feel like they’re still with her.”
Leogrande felt this could be a valuable teaching moment to let her students know that they can still make the best out of what they have, even under difficult circumstances. She quickly got to work to create Flat Mrs. Leo by designing a personal avatar that looked like her.
Her husband, a former graphic designer, added her head to the paper cutout. It was then laminated and mailed to each of Leogrande’s 23 students in May along with fun assignments to do with their new paper buddy.
“It gives them something to do, something different,” Leogrande said. “It’s funny because we did it like two weeks ago where there assignment was to come up with different adventures with Flat Mrs. Leo. This week, we’re moving on with animal studies, and the students are incorporating it into everything we’re doing from here on out. I won’t be surprised if I see pictures this summer of their adventures.”
Eastin Endicott, 7, said he thinks it’s cool to have a flat version of Mrs. Leo and has taken her on fishing trips and other outdoor activities. Sadie Endicott said she kept it a surprise from Eastin until he opened his package from his favorite teacher.
“I love that she included the story of ‘Flat Stanley’ because the original article I read about the other teacher didn’t have anything to do with that,” she said. “Eastin has never read that book. It was really cool for him to read about it, and she took a whole new spin on it. He thought it was neat to get mail from his teacher and to be able to have something she sent to take around with him.”
Eastin said he takes Flat Mrs. Leo for rides on his hoverboard and thinks she’s his good luck charm. He also places her on the counter to watch over him while he does his schoolwork.
“We went fishing, and I caught a big bass,” he said. “I thought I caught something, and I grabbed her hand and we reeled it in.”
Ongoing adventures
As Flat Mrs. Leo, Leogrande has done it all. She has taken naps and nature walks; she's participated in dance parties and study sessions. She’s even received a new wardrobe. Parents have been sending photos of their children on adventures with her, which Leogrande described as fun and heartwarming because she misses them all tremendously.
“I’ve gone to sleep next to kids on their pillow. I’ve gone fishing, climbed trees and there’s pictures of them studying with me overlooking,” she said. “I thought it would be fun. Some kids have already planned vacations with me. It was really cute to see what some of them did.”
Grace Jones said her daughter, Karissa, 7, made Flat Mrs. Leo a new dress. Karissa said she enjoyed eating a snack with her portable version of her teacher and playing outside.
“We did art, and I made her an outfit,” Karissa said. “I drew the outfit out of paper, and I put little shorts under her dress. I made her some little shoes and a hat. I was really excited, and the day I got her, I did like three activities.”
Other teachers at Carl Junction, including Chrissy Schmidt, Leslie Bolinger, Elizabeth Merrell, Stephanie Valdois and Julain Pock, were inspired by the idea and have begun mailing paper cutouts to their students as well.
Pock, a kindergarten teacher, said she sent her pupils a letter and a writing assignment with Flat Pock. She’s received pictures of Flat Pock running through the sprinkler and eating ice cream.
“It brightens my day whenever I get pictures because you can tell by the smiles on their faces that in their imaginations, I’m with them,” Pock said. “I hope they know that in my heart I’m with them, and it’s just a way we can be together through this time.”
If Flat Mrs. Leo could talk, Leogrande said she would be appreciative of the students for the memories they created together.
“I think she would say thank you for the adventures and for being so open-minded,” she said. “Kids are resilient, and we should thank them because this is a big adjustment. This is a lot of change. I thank them for participating and having fun with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.