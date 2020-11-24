The Carthage City Council has called a special meeting for 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to discuss an ordinance to wear masks in the city.
Mayor Dan Rife says the ordinance is similar to the ordinance that was voted down by the Council in July on a 5-5 tie vote with Rife casting the deciding vote against.
The ordinance calls for masks to be worn by anyone over 6 years old “in public indoor spaces, where social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be achieved with persons outside their immediate family, household or party, unless dining at which time masks may be removed at the dining table.”
The ordinance includes exceptions for people exercising or in hot rooms where masks might hinder breathing or people with medical conditions.
The city of Neosho has also placed COVID-19 discussions on the agenda for its next regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda item mentions nothing specific about masks.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.