CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage police now have the authority to enforce Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order in the Carthage city limits, and residents can face a fine for gathering in groups of more than 10 people until the statewide order is lifted.
The Carthage City Council adopted the same order the governor issued last Friday to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Violation of the order approved on Tuesday is a misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $500. The ordinance's effective time is 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, although the governor’s order has been in effect since Monday.
But Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said adopting the order doesn’t mean life in Carthage has to come to a complete stop.
“When you look at governor’s order, one of the reasons that I liked it so much as far as us just adopting it as it is, it is very liberal as far as what businesses can stay open,” Dagnan said. “For example, if you can figure out how to do your business and not get closer than 6 feet to someone, you’re probably going to be able to stay open.
“I think the order is wise in that it really emphasizes the 10-6 rule. If you can follow that, your business is probably going to stay open.”
Dagnan repeated what he said at the special council meeting last week about how the city will enforce the rule.
“The way to enforce this is to not enforce it unless we have to,” Dagnan said. “If everyone, as many of you have wisely said, if everyone will take personal responsibility, if they’ll follow the 10-6 rule, we won’t have to enforce it at all. And I want to reemphasize again that almost everyone in Carthage is doing this.
“We’re not having a lot of enforcement problems, but you have to always anticipate a few people who don’t want to follow the rules and in this case are literally risking lives. I have absolutely no qualms about enforcing it. It will be very straightforward, and again, we’re not going to enforce it unless we have to.”
The vote to adopt the rule was 9-1, with Ward 2 Councilman Raymond West voting against it.
“That’s exactly what we are doing is deciding what businesses in town can stay in business and which ones will probably fail in the future,” West said. “I feel like I was elected to represent the people of this ward, and all of the input I’ve had except two has been in the negative with this measure, so I therefore am going to vote no on this measure.”
Chad Dininger, police information officer, said in an interview after the meeting that city parks were still open and people can still go outside as long as they stay in groups of 10 or fewer and maintain social distancing between families.
The city has also closed off playgrounds in the parks because of the chance the virus could linger on surfaces after someone who might not know they’re infected touches it.
“We encourage people to go out to get their exercise, enjoy the outdoors," Dininger said. "You can go out and fish at Kellogg Lake. The main thing is we want to keep the distance between families. It’s OK for family members to go fish together and fish as a group, but if there’s another family right at your shoulder, you need to get some distance between you. We’re trying to stop the spread.”
Dininger said the city is also working to translate all the information on its website into Spanish for the nearly one-third of Carthage’s population who might not speak English.
For questions
Carthage officials have posted information on the stay-at-home order on the city’s website, www.carthagemo.gov. Links to documents with frequently asked questions are posted at the top with a copy of the order. For further assistance, people may call a hotline at 417-423-8350 and ask questions specifically related to how the order applies to Carthage residents. They can also email the city at staff@carthagemo.gov.
