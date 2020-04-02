CARTHAGE, Mo. — City leaders are grappling with questions as they work to keep residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic while also allowing the public to see or participate in public City Council meetings.
Those questions will be on the table at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday via online video conference.
Mayor Dan Rife last week decided to cancel the regular monthly meeting of the council’s Public Safety Committee, the four-member panel that supervises the city police and fire departments.
Rife said he canceled it because the meeting would have been held by video conference, something allowed for the duration of the pandemic under the city’s March 19 emergency declaration but also would limit the ability of the public to participate.
“We’re trying to not only limit exposure of staff and council members but also trying to keep citizens involved and not make decisions that would affect them without their ability to speak up on it,” Rife said. “Not everyone has Zoom (video conference software) or that kind of thing, and if that’s the way we’re doing meetings, that limits who has access to the meetings themselves.”
But some council members were not happy about the decision and have sought a special council meeting to discuss repealing the clause in the city’s emergency declaration allowing the mayor to cancel council and committee meetings at his discretion.
Kirby Newport, council member from the city’s 5th Ward, said he had placed a couple of items on the agenda for that public safety meeting but would have been happy to shelve those items. He said he really wanted to hear the reports that are regularly given at those meetings by the police chief, fire chief and city administrator.
The meeting had been scheduled for March 23 but was postponed. Newport said he asked at a special council meeting held by video conference on March 24 if the meeting could be held this month and was told yes, but then on March 25, Rife issued a memo to the council canceling the meeting.
“Especially since we passed an ordinance allowing for digital meetings, I saw no reason for the mayor to cancel meetings,” Newport said. “I think they’re just trying to manage the flow of information too much at a time when the council wants to be discussing this stuff in public. My concern is that we need to be holding public meetings that people can access to reassure the public that we’re still governing the city in a publicly accountable way.”
The public notice for the March 24 council meeting included telephone numbers allowing residents to call and listen to the meeting, but those calling in would not have been able to speak during the public comment period.
“The purpose of the committee meetings is not only for the committees to meet but to also have community and citizen input,” Rife said. “And with the stay-at-home orders and social distancing stuff, people who ordinarily would come to a meeting are not able to do that. So things that really require community and citizen input are things we need to put off until folks can get to the meetings.”
Newport and David Armstrong, council member from the 2nd Ward, said they believe the council should be getting together more often, not less often, during the pandemic.
“The bigger purpose of having a meeting for me is that it gives the city councilors access to department heads and it allows us to work with our department heads so we can actually be filled in on what’s taking place,” Armstrong said.
He cited an executive order issued by Rife on Tuesday closing city parks to gatherings of more than 10 people.
“I’ve had calls and messages from citizens reaching out about the recent closure of the parks, and my answer is that I wasn’t consulted and I really didn’t know what the executive action was going to be until it happened,” Armstrong said.
Meeting details
The Carthage City Council will meet via online video conference at 4 p.m. Friday. To listen to the meeting by telephone, call 346-248-7799; enter 860-492-961 as an ID and 197-424 as a password. The agenda includes discussion of an amendment to the city's emergency declaration in order to curb the mayor's powers as well as a discussion of a possible stay-at-home order.
