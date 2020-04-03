CARTHAGE, Mo. — As the Carthage City Council was discussing whether to adopt a stay-at-home ordinance in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the governor of Missouri took the decision out of their hands and issued a statewide order.
At a special meeting on Friday held by video conference, City Council members instructed the city’s staff to look over the governor’s order and see if anything needed to be tweaked in it to localize it and allow local police to enforce the order.
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said most residents of Carthage have adjusted their behavior, and they are staying at home for the most part. But he does need an order or ordinance that allows him to crack down on those who ignore the governor's new stay-at-home order.
“Almost all communities that have done this have said we’re going to enforce this by not enforcing it unless we have to,” Dagnan told the council. “If you are driving to see your relative, we’re not going to stop you, we’re not going to require that you have a card or a letter saying you’re going to work at an essential business, we’re not going to stop a drive-thru or a church that goes to the Route 66 Drive-in to have church. We’re not going to stop someone from driving through a restaurant in town to get takeout. What we need is for those people who are not complying who are going around and infecting others, we need something we can enforce.”
Council member Mike Daugherty said he’s seen problems at some businesses in the south part of Carthage, especially, where entire families are going shopping when one person could do the job.
“I’ve looked at the emails that have been coming in, and I think a slight majority of people are in favor, and those that are against keep saying that everybody’s doing the best we can,” Daugherty said. “I don’t know what town they’re living in because when I go to the south side of town where all the businesses are, nobody is doing it. I went to Walmart today, and there were families, the mothers, the fathers all their children. They’re exposing everyone.”
The discussion over whether to issue a stay-at-home order in the city lasted about 45 minutes. About halfway through the discussion, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson held his news conference announcing a statewide stay-at-home order.
The discussion among council members had been mixed up to that point, with some wanting to wait.
Once the governor’s order was announced, the consensus of the council moved toward looking at what the governor’s order says and meeting again next week if the order needs to be changed in any way to localize it.
City Attorney Nate Dally said the mayor can issue an executive order mirroring the governor’s order if the staff determines it will work.
If not, council members suggested getting together again on Tuesday to approve any needed changes.
Police Chief Dagnan said whatever the council decides, the city will have to work to educate the public about why staying at home is essential to stopping the spread of the virus.
“No matter what we do, if we just adopt the governor's order or if you guys as a governing body adopt our own order, there is going to have to be public education,” Dagnan said. “There will have to be a phone number you can call, there will have to be an email address you can email, and there’s going to have to be people at the other end to answer questions because we’re going to be flooded with the questions. Can I go see my sister across town? Can I go to Walmart? Can my business stay open?”
In other business
The council did not act on member Kirby Newport’s request to amend the city’s state of emergency resolution to remove a provision allowing the mayor to cancel city meetings at his discretion.
Newport had asked for Friday’s meeting to discuss this issue after the mayor canceled a council Public Safety Committee meeting last week.
Dally told Newport the council would have to vote by a two-thirds majority to reconsider the emergency resolution to amend it at this meeting, so Newport said he would consider introducing a new emergency resolution with his recommended change at a later meeting.
