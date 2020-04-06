CARTHAGE, Mo. — About four times each year, the Carthage Crisis Center receives food donations from Delta Air Lines, its biggest partner outside the state of Missouri. Usually those deliveries amount to 4 to 5 tons of food that's then distributed to local people in need through the center's network of food banks, churches and agencies.
Now, in the midst of a steep decline in air travel because of COVID-19, Delta's upcoming donations will mark a dramatic increase to 43 tons of food. Three tractor-trailer loads of food from California and two more from Americold underground storage in Carthage are set to arrive this week.
"This donation is almost overwhelming," said the center's executive director, Jim Benton.
Almost, but not quite. Benton said he trusts in the center's partnering food banks and churches to make sure the bounty doesn't go to waste.
"Thankfully, we have a network of partners that will be able to use all that we receive," Benton said in a news release. "Feeding Inc., food banks at Victory Baptist and Fairview Christian churches are our major partners. Body of Christ in Wheaton is another great partner, and we share donations all the time.”
Benton said the center usually works within a set group of partners, but because the shipments are so large, additional food banks and agencies serving the greater Joplin area are welcome to partake.
"We don't usually get something of this size," Benton said. "We'd be glad to have people reach out for help, because there's enough to go around."
Bykota Church has stepped up to help and will act as a staging area so the food can be distributed to the crisis center's partners. The first distribution will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 3727 S. Garrison Ave. in Carthage, and will continue as more shipments arrive.
While area residents in need will benefit from the donations, no individual families will be taking food home on distribution day, as most of the offerings will arrive in bulk amounts. Widespread distribution and sorting of the food into smaller, more manageable packages that can benefit families and individuals will fall to the center's partners over the coming days and weeks. Benton said the food will be an assortment of reheatable frozen meals that would have been served to airline passengers, as well as goods that aren't frozen like desserts, snacks, condiments, toppings, sandwich ingredients and baked goods.
The center's volunteers will help unload the pallets of food, alongside special assistance from Shawn Meister, of M&M Wrecker. Meister has offered equipment and will pay several of his own employees, many of whom have been unable to work due to economic changes from COVID-19, to help move the food.
"It's just a beautiful thing when the community comes together this way to meet the needs of its people," Benton said. "That's always been the goal of the Crisis Center, ever since the beginning. It's our goal to help people in their need. That's what we're about."
