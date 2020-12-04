CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Mayor Dan Rife filed his objections on Friday to the mask ordinance passed by Carthage City Council members on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at a special meeting, completing the steps he needed to take to formally veto the ordinance under the city charter.
Now it will be up to council members to round up a seventh vote in favor of the ordinance at Tuesday’s regular council meeting if they want to override Rife’s veto.
The council passed a mask order after stripping out all enforcement mechanisms by a 6-4 vote, falling one vote short of the number necessary for veto-proof passage.
Council members James Harrison, Juan Topete, David Armstrong, Ceri Otero, Mike Daugherty and Seth Thompson voted for the measure, and members Raymond West, Alan Snow, Craig Diggs and Ed Barlow opposed it.
The council heard from 12 members of the public over two days, about half speaking in favor of the mask mandate while half opposed the mandate or specific elements of the ordinance as presented on Nov. 25.
The mandate seemed on its way to passage until Rife said he would not be able to sign the bill just before gaveling the meeting to a close.
Carthage City Clerk Traci Cox said on Friday that the ordinance, with the mayor’s objections, will be on the agenda for the council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Someone, either the mayor or I, will read the objections in the meeting,” Cox said. “The objections have to be read into the minutes for them to be official. The council will debate the objections, not the ordinance, before they vote.”
Seven people must vote yes for the council to override the veto.
Mayor’s objections
Rife emailed his objections in the form of a memo to the council late Friday afternoon. The city charter required him to file them before the next council meeting
Rife filed eight specific objections to the ordinance.
The first cited the fact that a regular council committee did not discuss the bill and make a recommendation, which is the normal route for regular ordinances.
He also objected to all enforcement mechanisms being stripped from the bill, saying that the actual orders and advisories in the bill were already addressed in a proclamation he signed on Nov. 19, recommending that residents wear masks when in public.
His fourth objection stated that the 6-4 vote for passage of the ordinance “indicated a lack of significant support from the council on the issue, even with no mechanism for enforcement.”
His fifth, sixth and seventh objections dealt with public input on the ordinance, saying public comments did not support adoption of the ordinance, that the public’s comments in general were divisive and that the mandate would have taken effect immediately, without providing adequate time for public input.
His final objection said Jasper County had not yet “espoused a countywide ordinance mandating the wearing of masks.”
Otero, one of those supporting the mask mandate, said Rife’s objections overlooked what she called “the overwhelming public input that came in by email, much of it from individuals who are unwilling to be indoors with people who won’t wear masks.”
“Unfortunately, vetoing the measure doesn’t make the situation less divisive; it makes it more so as we see a range of opinions jockeying to be the loudest,” Otero said. “A citywide mandate is unifying in the way a school zone speed limit is unifying — personally inconvenient but temporarily regulated for the good of the whole. Those who won’t abide by it then stand out as less attentive to community safety.”
Thompson, who also voted in favor of the mandate, said he didn’t think anything would change anyone’s mind on the mask mandate.
“I think there’s a lot of smart people looking at the same data and facts and coming to different conclusions,” Thompson said. “I don’t think there’s any way to switch a seventh vote. I think the four ‘noes’ are going to be ‘noes’ pretty much under all circumstances. I don’t think there’s any way it’ll be overturned.”
Otero agreed that it would be unlikely that the mask mandate veto will be overturned on Tuesday.
“So far, all of the members who have voted ‘no’ have seemed steadfastly opposed to any local government intervention,” she said.
Snow, who voted against the mandate at the last meeting, said Rife’s objections make sense to him.
“I understand his objections, but his objections didn’t have any bearing on my vote,” Snow said. “I voted against it because I believe government has limits on what it can tell us to do in our personal lives. I haven’t talked to the other council members so I don’t know if the vote will change, but I know my vote won’t change.”
