The Carthage City Council approved a mandatory mask-wearing ordinance Wednesday with a 6-4 vote, but Mayor Dan Rife said he will override that vote with a veto.
The ordinance is similar to a version that the council rejected in July. Because of rising hospitalization rates that have surpassed July numbers, hospitals and health agencies have asked city and county governments for mask orders in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But the council, with a 6-4 vote, removed a newly added section that would have allowed the city to revoke certificates of occupancy or business licenses of businesses that did not enforce the order.
The ordinance included exceptions for people exercising or in hot rooms where masks might hinder breathing. People with certain medical conditions would be excluded.
About 30 people attended the meeting, which was called on Tuesday. The city opened up overflow space in the lobby to accommodate people while still allowing space for social distancing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
