CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage nursing home is continuing to battle an outbreak of COVID-19 that has affected 31 people — 16 employees and 15 residents — in less than a month.
Northport Health Services, the owners of Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center, said two of the 15 residents who tested positive have died, although whether COVID-19 contributed to their deaths was still to be determined.
“That determination is made outside our facility; that is a medical examiner that makes that determination, and from state to state, and even from area to area, there’s a lot of difference in how medical examiners handle it,” said Joe Perkins, spokesperson for Northport Health Services. “There’s not a lot I can say about this, but I do want to set the context. The two residents who passed away were already on our hospice care unit. They tested positive for COVID, but they already were in hospice care.”
Perkins said that of the 13 other residents who tested positive, one has recovered and is back in the general population, while the remaining 12 are being treated in a special isolation unit at the center.
“We've created a sealed unit with the biohazard doors with negative pressure air scrubbers,” Perkins said. “The folks who take care of them are in higher levels of PPE (personal protective equipment), and we segregate the folks who are treating our COVID patients from other patients. That is, an employee who is working on the COVID unit doesn’t work anywhere else in the facility.”
Of the 16 employees who tested positive, only three displayed any symptoms of the disease, and to his knowledge, none had been hospitalized, Perkins said. None had returned to work yet because they had not completed their 14-day quarantine as of Tuesday.
Perkins said that after quarantine, the affected employees will be tested again and must test negative twice before being allowed to return to work.
“We need to recognize that the people who are providing this care are just absolute champions. They are people who are very dedicated to their work,” Perkins said. “They put the well-being of these residents that they are caring for ahead of their own safety at times. They know they're dealing with very sick people, but they walk in and do it anyway.”
Jasper County numbers
The Jasper County Health Department has listed one death in the county outside Joplin city limits since late June.
Tony Moehr, director of the department, said his office hasn’t received death certificates from the state for the two people who died at Carthage Health and Rehab, and it's not currently listing them in its daily COVID-19 report because the state has not determined what role the disease played in the deaths.
“We knew about these deaths and that they had tested positive for COVID,” Moehr said. “Basically, when the death certificate is filled out, whether or not the doctor who signs the death certificate determines that COVID was a contributing cause for the death or whether preexisting conditions were a factor, it’s all going to depend on how the death certificate is written (and) what the cause of death is determined to be on the death certificate.
“We are waiting to see from the state whether or not that death certificate lists COVID as a contributing factor or a primary factor. ... If the death certificate lists COVID as the cause of death, we would add them to our list.”
As of Monday, the Joplin Health Department has listed 15 deaths from COVID-19, all at the Spring River Christian Village residential center.
Moehr said he believes some of the deaths at Spring River Christian Village were similar in nature to the ones at Carthage Health and Rehab — they were residents who were already in hospice care and had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“They were in rough condition, then got the virus and passed and were considered a COVID death,” Moehr said.
'Impossible' battle
Moehr said nursing homes across the country are facing “an impossible situation” in fighting to keep the coronavirus out.
“They have such a fragile population,” he said. “Then they’ve got staff that are out in the community, then they come to work and with this stuff you can spread it for a day or so before you become ill, or sometimes you're asymptomatic and you don’t even know that you’re potentially infecting people or causing spread. It’s a bad deal.”
Perkins said the other two facilities Northport owns in Jasper County — Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center and Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center — have shown no signs of the virus as of Friday.
He said the company has faced outbreaks in other facilities among the 48 it owns in four states.
“It’s a reflection of the area that they’re in,” Perkins said. “This is a communally transmitted virus, and the nursing home is not an impenetrable bubble. Across the system, what we see is we have some facilities that have had no COVID — zero. Then we have some facilities where an outbreak will start, and then we have to go to the most extreme measures we can go to, to control it.
“You can almost chart it with the community they’re in. As it grows in the community and then subsides, then it is subsiding in our facilities as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.