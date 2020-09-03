CARTHAGE, Mo. — Southwest Missouri’s biggest parade of the year won’t happen this year, but that doesn’t mean Carthage isn’t planning on putting its best foot forward in October.
Organizers are still working to find ways to hold many of the events associated with the Maple Leaf Festival after the Carthage Chamber of Commerce decided in August to put the parade on ice, chamber President Mark Elliff said.
Elliff said the COVID-19 pandemic had cut the number of entries for the parade to a fraction of where they would have been in a normal year, forcing the chamber to cancel the parade for only the second time in the 53-year history of the Maple Leaf Festival.
Carthage High School also suspended the traditional Maple Leaf Marching Band Festival.
“Normally by this time of the year, we would have anywhere from 70 to 80 entries, which is close to about half the parade,” Elliff said. “There were less than five that had signed up. Then you have to take into consideration we had already heard from the larger school bands that they were not doing events. You didn’t even have the bands that you could count on.
“You also have to take into consideration that there are many businesses that are working split shifts or are working remotely that would normally come together and put together a float or an entry in the parade, and they were not going to be able to do that. Many things were taken into consideration, and it was not an easy decision.”
Even without the parade and the band festival, organizers are planning an expanded event on Saturday, Oct. 17, for crafters and vendors on the Carthage square, and they’re looking for ways to hold some of the events scheduled for the previous weekend and the week before the parade.
“We still want to be able to bring a crowd to the square and have the celebration,” Elliff said. “Yes, we’re missing the parade, but we’re having a lot of the events around it.”
While the parade and the band festival typically make the third Saturday of October the biggest day of the Maple Leaf Festival, dozens of other festival events are typically held on the second weekend of October, including the pageants that crown the Queen of the Maple Leaf and her court.
Elliff said the Maple Leaf Committee wants to preserve as much as possible while keeping people safe. He said organizers know people plan their years around Maple Leaf as a family tradition.
Updated schedule
The chamber has released an updated schedule of events for Maple Leaf.
On Saturday, Oct. 10:
• The Maple Leaf Queen pageant will be at 3 p.m. in Central Park. The queen and her court will be the only royalty crowned in 2020.
• The Maple Leaf 100 Bike Ride, hosted by the Joplin Trails Coalition, will start at 8 a.m. at Kellogg Lake Park.
• Music Under the Maples will start at 6 p.m. at Central Park and will feature live music from the Central Park pavilion and food trucks.
On Sunday, Oct. 11:
• The chili cookout will be at noon at Central Park.
• The Maple Leaf dog show will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the dachshund races at 2:30 p.m., at Central Park.
• The chicken pageant will be at 4 p.m. at Central Park.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14:
• A worship night hosted by the Carthage Ministerial Alliance will be moved to 7 p.m. at Central Park. Organizer Regina Shank said in case of inclement weather, the event can be moved to the Faith Life Worship Center at 736 E. Fairview.
On Friday, Oct. 16:
• Fair Acres Family Y will host its 5K Twilight Run through the city starting at 6 p.m. at the Y’s main location, 2600 Grand Ave.
• Brats on the Square, an event hosted by the Carthage Rotary Club, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fair Acres Family Y square location. This will be a carryout lunch event instead of under a tent on the courthouse lawn, as in past years.
• The Maple Leaf car show and cruise will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kellogg Lake and will feature live music from the Front Page Band from 7 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 17:
• The car show and swap meet will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, with trophies to be handed out at 4 p.m.
• Craft and food vendors will set up on the Carthage square and on side streets all day.
• The antique tractor show will be held as normal from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Park.
Also part of Maple Leaf:
• The Fair Acres Family Y will host its annual Charity Ball on Saturday, Oct. 24, with a "Monster Mash" theme at the Gaderian Events Center on the Carthage square. The event will be from 5 to 11 p.m. and will raise money for scholarships. Details and ticket information are available at 417-358-1070.
• ArtCentral Carthage will offer a free exhibition of oil paintings, gift items from Ina Niday and an auction of small works. This will run from Oct. 2 to Dec. 5. For details, call 417-358-4404.
Canceled events
In addition to the parade and band festival, the following events have been suspended this year:
• The Carthage Fire Department’s Maple Leaf Safety Fair, originally scheduled for Oct. 10, and the pancake feed, originally scheduled for Oct. 17.
• The Maple Leaf Lip Sync, originally scheduled for Oct. 15.
• The sixth annual Carthage Historic Preservation lobster boil, originally slated for Oct. 3.
• The Maple Leaf baby and toddler pageants and the Little Miss and Mister and Princess pageants, originally slated for Oct. 10-11.
