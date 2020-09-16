CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is juggling officers and cutting back on nonessential services as it works to maintain street patrols after three officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Spokesman Chad Dininger said at least one of the three officers is showing symptoms of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and that the department was forced to change its operations in order to keep full shifts patrolling the streets while keeping patrol officers, support staff and administrative staff safe.
“I'm not sure where the contact tracing is leading, but I know we have three patrol officers that have tested positive,” Dininger said. “Then we have a few employees who have been quarantined due to exposure to those officers.”
The department announced this week on its Facebook page changes to administrative and what it called “add-on services” to “limit in-person contact” by department employees.
The changes are:
• All calls that do not require an in-person officer response will be handled by phone.
• The city taxi service will suspend operations.
• The animal control officer will stop responding to daily calls for service such as dogs at large. That officer will still respond to crisis situations involving officers.
• Nonessential office staff may be out of the office, so some delays in handling some requests may be expected.
“We will still have officers patrolling our streets and protecting our citizens,” the Facebook post said. “We will respond to any call in person in which an officer is needed. These changes will not affect our typical response to calls or reduce the number of police officers that are patrolling our community.”
Dininger said the goal of the Facebook post is to be transparent about the issue and reassure Carthage residents that police officers are still on the job.
“My main thing we wanted to stress to our public was this isn’t affecting any of the normal patrols,” Dininger said. “We’re still there for emergency services. Our patrolmen are still going to be working the streets like they always have.”
Limiting exposure
Dininger said the department developed a plan to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and that these changes are part of the plan.
“We’ve just come to the time to take the appropriate actions to make sure the department stays manpower-ready,” Dininger said. “We’re watching our officers for symptoms and continuing the safety measures we’ve had in place for a long time now. We’ll just keep monitoring our staff, and that’s why we’re taking the steps that we’re taking now. It’s just to make sure that the city of Carthage maintains the protective services of the police as they always have. It’s just having to modify the nonessential-type stuff for a few weeks.”
DIninger said the department hasn’t needed to call outside departments for help at this point, but the most logical source of that kind of help would be the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, headquartered just blocks from the Carthage police station.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said his department is holding up well in the struggle with the pandemic.
“We’ve been real fortunate," he said. "We have not had a significant problem with COVID. We’ve had some officers in the past that have had it, but we’ve not really had too much of a problem. We’ve been very fortunate, very lucky.”
Kaiser said he and Carthage Chief Greg Dagnan have discussed their plans regarding the pandemic and maintaining law enforcement coverage.
Kaiser got his start in law enforcement with the Carthage Police Department in the 1990s and served for a time as assistant chief before being elected sheriff.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve talked about what we would do if we have staffing problems, and we’ve both agreed that if he needs assistance, he has a big case that comes up, we’ll do what we can to help out where we can,” Kaiser said. “If he has problems answering calls for service in the city, and I’ve said this to all of our municipal agencies in different circumstances, that if they have issues with manpower, we’re more than happy to step in and help out."
Other city services
Carthage Mayor Dan Rife said he and City Administrator Tom Short are working with Dagnan and all Carthage department heads to maintain city services while keeping city employees safe in the health crisis.
Rife said the city has dealt with individual employees coming down with COVID-19 on a few occasions since the coronavirus started spreading in the city in July.
“It’s a constant assess and adjust because every day’s a new day,” Rife said. “We’re still doing phone conferences three times a week with department heads and myself and Tom Short, trying to keep a handle on things and see where things are and make adjustments as we need to.
“All the city departments are taking precautions and being careful, but it is what it is. It’s going to get there one way or another sometimes, and you just have to plan and be ready for that possibility.”
Rife said the Carthage Fire Department has been able to use its new station on the south end of town to allow for more social distancing among the firefighters.
“Like every department, there have been scares and testing and everything, but honestly, the new fire station has helped in that regard because you have separation,” Rife said. “That’s what we’re trying to do with other departments, is provide for some separation so if someone turns up positive the entire office doesn’t have to quarantine.”
Rife said limiting outbreaks among employees is key in a city the size of Carthage.
“You don’t have a very deep bench with staffing in a city our size, and it really does hit home, especially in a department like the police department,” Rife said. “You take several officers out of the lineup, and it’s tough to keep things going. But my goodness, Chief Dagnan is on it. He’s on top of things, and he’ll work the schedule around and make it work.”
