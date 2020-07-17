CARTHAGE, Mo. — Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases reported in Carthage in recent weeks, local school and health officials are planning an in-person graduation ceremony for the high school class of 2020. The event could draw as many as 1,800 people.
The ceremony is slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at David Haffner Stadium. The date will be moved to July 31 in the case of rain. The dates are subject to change. A mandatory graduation practice is set for 9 a.m. on July 30 at the stadium.
Matt Huntley, high school principal, told the Globe he recommended two graduation plans for the district. Instead of having a staggered indoor ceremony, students and families wanted the outdoor graduation, he said.
“(As it’s envisioned today), kids will be facing the end zone, and that’s where the stage will be set up, which will allow us to spread the kids across the width of the field,” he said. “It also allows us to have a good shot with our jumbotron. They will be spaced 6 feet apart. We’ll still have a band that will also be spaced and limited. Only our seniors in the choir will be singing this year.”
Each senior will receive four tickets for attendance. The live ceremony will also be available on YouTube, and a link to the livestream will be posted on the district website and Facebook page on graduation day.
Consultation with county, city
Superintendent Mark Baker said the district consulted with the Jasper County Health Department and Carthage emergency management officials for approval of the ceremony. Baker believes it will be the largest gathering of people in the city since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Local health officials said the event can only be held if the public is encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The district was not allowed to have its normal crowd size of 4,000 to 5,000 attendees. The home side of the stadium bleachers can seat more than 3,000 people and the visitor’s side can seat 850, but these numbers are dependent on space between people, Baker said.
“Mr. Huntley and the graduation committee walked the stadium and tried to measure if we could follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines and take into consideration families sitting together,” he said. “They had an idea what that might be and to hit that number, we could give four tickets to each graduate. ... We have about 340 graduates. If we give four tickets out to each graduate, added the graduates themselves and people involved in the ceremony, we’ll have close to 1,800 people there that night.”
Baker said although he can’t guarantee that all guests will follow the rules or that no one will contract the illness, the district felt it was the right decision to honor seniors with a summer graduation. The original graduation in May was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re excited, but we understand this is a challenge," Baker said. "With our stipulations, I think it will help decrease the opportunity to spread the virus, but we will not guarantee that no one will get sick. We’ll do what we can to make it safer, but ultimately, it will be the decision of the parents and the students whether they want to follow our stipulations and show up that night.”
Carthage outbreaks
Of the 1,097 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since testing began in the county in March, at least half of those cases — 600 to 700 cases — were reported in Carthage, said Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department. Most of them are now out of isolation, he said.
At least two students at Columbian Elementary School, three at the junior high school and some student athletes tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the summer school session. Districtwide, there were fewer than 20 confirmed positive cases between students and staff, Baker said. Summer school was eventually canceled after additional positive tests surfaced and attendance declined.
When asked what it would take in order for the county health department to cancel the in-person graduation, Moehr said there would have to be a large outbreak of positive cases in Carthage. Over the past week or so, the county has seen a decrease in total cases, and if that trend continues, the district has a better chance of having the graduation without a hitch, he said.
“We’ve talked with the school district, and they’re trying to limit the number of people who will be in attendance and make alternatives to distance themselves and provide masking for individuals coming in, so hopefully, they can do it safely,” Moehr said. “It just depends on how the citizens react and try to follow the rules the school has put together.”
Given the requirements at graduation, school and county officials believe the district is doing everything it can to have a safe ceremony. Huntley said the school received positive feedback from parents and students about the in-person graduation plan.
“Obviously, I can’t guarantee that someone won’t get it, but the stipulations will be followed as they’re presented to us,” Baker said. “But at the same time, things could change. We have two more weeks. If it does not occur, we would eventually schedule a family-style graduation in the first part of August.”
Students are tentatively slated to return to school on Aug. 20.
Time, place
